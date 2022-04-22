The Sun Valley Community School boys golf team finished first of five schools at the 93 Golf Ranch Tournament in Jerome, scoring a 327 overall for the team victory.
SVCS junior Jack Verhaeghe had the low round of the day at the 72-par course with a 74.
Rounding out the remainder of the boys were Kyle Cohen (83), Wilson Baker (86) and Hank Moss (88).
SVCS’s Karlin McLean placed first individually from the ladies’ tees with a score of 100 and Hadley Duke carded a 128 (fourth overall).
Up next, the Cutthroats will be away at the Twin Falls Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday, April 26.
Wood River is second GB7 team at Jerome Boys Invite
The competition was steep as 19 teams took the links for the Jerome Boys Invitational on Monday, April 19, at the Jerome Country Club.
It was the first day of decent tournament weather this season, and the wind was the only environmental factor. All Great Basin 7 Conference teams were represented, and Middleton High School (310) took home team honors, narrowly defeating Bishop Kelly (314).
Twin Falls High School (317) was third overall but first among GB7 schools, while Wood River (347) was seventh overall and second in the conference.
Nathan Munson (72) of Middleton was the medalist among the 95 male golfers.
Preston’s Owen Pearson (73), and Kimberly’s Toby Heider (75) and Jameson Harper (76) finished second, third and fourth, respectively.
Wood River senior Parker Edwards (82) could not string anything together, but still finished inside the top 10.
Wood River teammate Owen Walker (84) played a great round shooting his second-best score of the season as a freshman. Chas Rushton (89) battled an injury to post another consistent score for the Wolverines.
Leo Molter (92) and Dane Malko (93) rounded out the individuals for Wood River. Malko’s score tied his current personal best. Wood River is back in action Tuesday, April 26, at 93 Golf Ranch. ￼
