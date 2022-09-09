Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
September 9, 2022
1 of 5
Sun Valley Community School senior Gretel Huss prepares to boot one during an 11-0 victory over Bliss on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Huss, a co-captain, finished with a pair of goals.
Sun Valley Community School junior Meredith Bromley makes a move during the first half of an 11-0 victory over Bliss on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Bromley was one of eight players who scored.
Sun Valley Community School senior Maya Lightner plays the ball during the first half of an 11-0 victory over Bliss on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Lightner was one of eight players who scored.
Sun Valley Community School freshman Scarlett Carruth makes a move during the first half of an 11-0 victory over Bliss on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Carruth was one of eight players who scored.
Sun Valley Community School senior Gretel Huss prepares to boot one during an 11-0 victory over Bliss on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Huss, a co-captain, finished with a pair of goals.
Express photos by Mike Mathison
Sun Valley Community School junior Meredith Bromley makes a move during the first half of an 11-0 victory over Bliss on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Bromley was one of eight players who scored.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Sun Valley Community School senior Maya Lightner plays the ball during the first half of an 11-0 victory over Bliss on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Lightner was one of eight players who scored.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Sun Valley Community School freshman Scarlett Carruth makes a move during the first half of an 11-0 victory over Bliss on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Carruth was one of eight players who scored.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Sun Valley Community School senior Reece Walther-Porino makes a move during the first half of an 11-0 victory over Bliss on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
Gretel Huss said the goal at hand for the Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team was rather simple.
“We were just really focusing on coming back together as a team in seeing how we can control the game, use the ball and play our own game,” said the senior co-captain, who was named Player of the Game. “We know this team, and we know we can play well against them.”
The Cutthroats played their first game in nine days and blitzed the visiting Bliss Bears, 11-0, on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
“We’ve had two days of practice where it’s been really hot and they’re getting their feet back under them, but they came out the first 20 minutes and did all the things we worked on the past couple of days that we couldn’t do the past couple of days,” head coach Kelly Feldman said. “They put it all together and that always makes you feel good.
“I find that, especially for these guys, the way the schedule is, it’s really never a bad thing to have that time off. They come back rested and excited and fresh and ready to play—instead of the grind of the season, for all of us.”
Junior Mia Hansmeyer made it 1-0 rather quickly and sophomore Audrey Morawitz followed that for a 2-0 lead. Junior Meredith Bromley made it 3-0 and Morawitz shortly followed for a 4-0 cushion.
Freshman Scarlett Carruth scored her first varsity goal, and it was 5-0 at halftime.
Huss netted home a pair of goals 90 seconds apart in the second half. The final goals were by sophomore Attie Murray, Hansmeyer, senior Maya Lightner and junior Ruby Crist. Hansmeyer, Lightner, Crist, and sophomore Josie Sarchett had assists.
Senior keeper Amanda Dunn collected eight saves.
After not playing for nine days, the Cutthroats now have eight matches from Sept. 10 to Sept. 23.
“We need to take care of ourselves and support each other,” Huss said. “That’s the only way we play well is when we work together as a team and support each other. That’s what we focus on. That is the key to our success. I think that’s why we do well—because we get along so well.
“These games are everything. I love this team so much and these past four years have been so much fun. It’s really cool to step into the leadership position. You get to make the team your own. The seniors these past years have set such good examples. It’s been really cool to be able to step into that and model that.”
The Community School visits Wendell for an 11 am. match on Sept. 10 and entertains Gooding at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In