Sun Valley Community School senior midfielder Auggie Rose goes up for a header over a Gooding defender during the first half of a 2-0 victory over the Senators on Sept. 12 at Browning Field of the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
Sun Valley Community School senior forward Colin Hanna is collided with by a Gooding defender during the first half of a 2-0 victory over the Senators on Sept. 12 on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
Sun Valley Community School senior midfielder Jack Verhaeghe goes up for a header over a Gooding defender during the first half of a 2-0 victory over the Senators on Sept. 12 on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Looking on is Cutthroats teammate Zeppelin Pilaro.
Sun Valley Community School freshman forward Chris Arenas tries to control the ball in front of a Gooding defender during the first half of a 2-0 victory over the Senators on Sept. 12 on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
Sun Valley Community School senior keeper Blake Currey rises to defend a cross during the first half of a 2-0 victory over Gooding on Sept. 12 at Browning Field of the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
Roland Lane
Roland Lane
Roland Lane
Sun Valley Community School senior defender Hank Moss prepares to cross a ball during the first half of a 2-0 victory over Gooding on Sept. 12 on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Sun Valley Community School senior goalkeeper Blake Currey said. “It was just eye-opening to everyone. We lost and we needed it. Truthfully. You never like it. We needed it. We came from that loss, and we didn’t have a practice or anything, but we all knew we needed to work 10 times harder to win, of course, but to achieve the goals we set.”
The Cutthroats defeated Gooding, 2-0, on Sept. 12 on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. That came two days after a 3-2 loss at Wendell.
“That loss definitely put a chip on our shoulder,” senior defender Lachlan McFarland said. “We had a talk Saturday night. We have to work harder because we want to make this season successful.
“They’re good games, though. The close ones are the best ones. They’re the most competitive.”
Currey added, “We learned from that loss, 100 percent. We knew what needed to get done today and we did it. Losing Russ and Nils after that loss wasn’t easy.”
Russ Stumph and Nils Gallaway, co-captains along with Currey, were not on the field against Gooding due to sickness and injury.
“I had to communicate a lot more,” said Currey, who was named Man of the Match along with junior defender Sebastian Lerner. “Communication is key when there are different players back there. We all trust each other, it’s just different back there without Russ and Nils. We’re looking to get them back and healthy soon.
“Everyone on this team is good.”
The Cutthroats made it 1-0 five minutes into the second half when sophomore Zeppelin Pilaro scored off passes from junior Asher Maxwell and sophomore Easton Turck.
Gooding responded by hitting the post two minutes later.
“They definitely had some super fast, athletic kids,” McFarland said of the Senators. “We had tons of opportunities today.”
Junior Tom Mendoza scored with about seven minutes left on a play that was started in the defensive third with a steal by McFarland.
“It’s good to see the team winning again, sharing the love,” McFarland said.
The Cutthroats lost their first game of the season on Sept. 10. Pilaro and senior midfielder Auggie Rose scored the goals. Rose was named Man of the Match.
The Community School is 6-1 and 5-1 in High Desert Conference action.
The Cutthroats welcome Buhl today at 4:30 p.m., visit Kimberly at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 16 and head to Phil Homer Field at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17 to take on rival Wood River.
Wendell leads the conference at 7-0. It is followed by the Cutthroats, Gooding (4-3), Bliss (4-3), Kimberly (3-3) and Buhl (3-4). Declo (1-6) and Filer (0-7) round out the standings. ￼
