Sometimes a loss can shake things up.

“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Sun Valley Community School senior goalkeeper Blake Currey said. “It was just eye-opening to everyone. We lost and we needed it. Truthfully. You never like it. We needed it. We came from that loss, and we didn’t have a practice or anything, but we all knew we needed to work 10 times harder to win, of course, but to achieve the goals we set.”

The Cutthroats defeated Gooding, 2-0, on Sept. 12 on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. That came two days after a 3-2 loss at Wendell.

Sun Valley Community School senior midfielder Auggie Rose goes up for a header over a Gooding defender during the first half of a 2-0 victory over the Senators on Sept. 12 at Browning Field of the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
Sun Valley Community School freshman forward Chris Arenas tries to control the ball in front of a Gooding defender during the first half of a 2-0 victory over the Senators on Sept. 12 on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.

