The Sun Valley Community School boys’ soccer team avenged its only loss of the season.

The Cutthroats will be the No. 2 seed in the High Desert Conference Tournament but made a bit of a statement with a 2-1 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.

“This was a good win against the top dogs in the district,” senior midfielder Jack Verhaeghe said.

Sun Valley Community School senior defender Russell Stumph goes up for a header over Wendell’s Ceasar Muralles during the first half of the Cutthroats’ 2-1 victory on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.
Sun Valley Community School senior striker Nils Galloway prepares to bury a PK during the second half of the Cutthroats’ 2-1 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.

