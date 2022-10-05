Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
October 5, 2022
Sun Valley Community School senior keeper Blake Currey makes a save during the second half of the Cutthroats’ 2-1 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.
Sun Valley Community School senior defender Russell Stumph goes up for a header over Wendell’s Ceasar Muralles during the first half of the Cutthroats’ 2-1 victory on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.
Sun Valley Community School senior striker Nils Galloway prepares to bury a PK during the second half of the Cutthroats’ 2-1 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.
Sun Valley Community School sophomore Easton Turck dribbles the ball past Wendell’s Deavin Goedhart while Cutthroats teammate Sebastian Lerner looks on during the first half of the 2-1 victory on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.
Sun Valley Community School senior midfielder Zephyr Carruth looks on as a Wendell player tries to make a play during the first half of the Cutthroats’ 2-1 victory on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.
Sun Valley Community School senior midfielder Auggie Rose goes for the ball against a Wendell player during the first half of the Cutthroats’ 2-1 victory on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.
Sun Valley Community School freshman Chris Arenas, second from left, and teammates Tom Mendoza (25), Sebastian Lerner (3) and Auggie Rose head back to their positions after congratulating Arenas on scoring the second goal of the Cutthroats’ 2-1 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.
Roland Lane
Roland Lane
Roland Lane
Express photo by Roland Lane
The Sun Valley Community School boys’ soccer team avenged its only loss of the season.
The Cutthroats will be the No. 2 seed in the High Desert Conference Tournament but made a bit of a statement with a 2-1 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.
“This was a good win against the top dogs in the district,” senior midfielder Jack Verhaeghe said.
The Cutthroats will play Declo at a time to be determined in the first round of the conference tournament on Oct. 7 on the same field.
“Last year we had a lot of good guys and most of us were juniors, and it was looking like we would win state, and we went out in the first round against Kimberly,” Verhaeghe said. “Going into this, we really want to make a state run and give it our all.
“When we lost to these guys, 3-2, that was a shock to show that there are guys just as good as us, if not better. Coming out here and winning today, it shows that we’re right in it. We can make a run for it.”
The Community School was coming off a 6-0 victory over Filer on Oct. 1 after taking a week off for a school trip.
“High-competitive games are always a lot better when you have all the guys working as a team,” Verhaeghe said. “It’s a lot more fun than going out and winning a game 9-0. When you can go out and have a high-competitive game against a really good team, the best in the district, it just makes it that much better.”
The Cutthroats scored first, 12 minutes into the second half on a PK by senior Nils Galloway.
“They’re definitely the best team we’ve played so far this year,” he said. “Wish I could have put one away in the first half. Stoked to come out on top and prove that we are the best in the district.”
Freshman Chris Arenas scored with less than five minutes left in the game for a 2-0 lead.
“It’s so wonderful to see him thrive,” Galloway said. “I came to the Community School as a sophomore, and I started. It’s such a good experience being the young guy on the team. I’m so happy he’s a part of the team.”
Verhaeghe added, “He’s been playing great all year. I can’t wait to see how he plays as a senior.”
Wendell scored a minute after Arenas.
“It’s definitely different in the back because they have a couple good players,” senior captain and defender Russell Stumph said. “No. 11 and 7 are quick. Usually me and Sebastian (Lerner) will recognize that and give them a little bit more space so we can have the advantage when they run onto it. We’ll have better angles, so we don’t have to one-on-one foot race against them.”
It was the Trojans’ first loss of the season.
“These games are what we love to do,” said Stumph, who was named Man of the Match. “You play better against another good team. You play up to the challenge.”
Verhaeghe had a pair of goals, while Stumph, Chance Dooley, Lachlan McFarland and Ryland Strine each scored in the win over Filer.
Verhaeghe was named Man of the Match.
Strine and Dooley scored their first varsity goals, and freshman keeper Nico Lerner kept the stat sheet clean in the second half in his initial varsity appearance.
The Cutthroats (12-2-1, 11-1-1 conference) visit Gooding at 4 p.m. today. ￼
