College of Southern Idaho guard Taelon Martin will have new home. After decommitting from Siena College in New York, Martin committed to Eastern Kentucky University. Martin said he loved the head coach and says their up-tempo, NBA-style offense is what he prefers The Colonels joined the ASun Conference in 2021 and are coming off a 13-18 season. CSI’s leading scorer at 12.4 points per game, Martin made the Region 18 first team, helping CSI reach the national tournament.

