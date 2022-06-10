csi logo

The College of Southern Idaho softball program had two players named as All-Americans by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on June 1. Graci Tentinger and Kylie Baumert were both named as first team recipients. Tentinger (27 home runs, 95 RBIs) and Baumert (99 hits, .478 BA) helped CSI earn 48 wins and SWAC and Region 18 Championships. Tentinger and Baumert were also named to the NJCAA All-America team on Monday. Also making the NJCAA All-America team from CSI was Sophia Stoddard (71 RBIs).

