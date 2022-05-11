csi logo

The 18th-ranked College of Southern Idaho softball team secured the Scenic West Athletic Conference Championship with 9-0 and 17-3 wins over Colorado Northwestern on Friday. The Golden Eagles hit 11 home runs in the doubleheader. CSI, now 42-11 overall and 32-6 in conference play, hosted Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday, winning 17-0 and 20-0. The Region 18 Softball Tournament is from May 11-13 at the First Federal Softball Field and Irwin Clubhouse at CSI.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments