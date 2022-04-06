College of Southern Idaho pitcher Gracie Walters was named the Scenic West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week after her performance that saw her lead the Golden Eagles to an 8-0 win over Treasure Valley Community College and another 8-0 win over USU Eastern last week. Against Treasure Valley, she threw a no-hitter and then followed that performance with holding USU Eastern to no runs. In both games, she allowed only 3 hits while striking out 21 batters. She also held opponents to a .088 batting average.
Online Poll
Are you registered with a political party?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Idaho Lottery still searching for for $1M-winning Blaine County ticket
- F&G urges vigilance after mountain lion sighted in Hailey city limits
- Sebastian 'Sebi' Dutcher
- Ketchum P&Z sends 'emergency' development rules to City Council
- Perry's restaurant to close on May 31
- Community comes together to “Relight the Liberty”
- Sun Valley Resort sets end-of-season events, parties
- Hailey's River Street Townhomes to break ground today
- 2 Democrats to face in primary election for county clerk
- Prison ordered in gas station embezzling case
Images
Collections
Commented
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk lowered to ‘minimal’ (43)
- Ketchum P&Z sends 'emergency' development rules to City Council (32)
- Gas prices skyrocket locally, following national trend (31)
- Idaho governor signs bill effectively banning most abortions (29)
- Female, not fetal, personhood, must be the basis of abortion law (28)
- Response to March 25 guest opinion (26)
- Pay more at the pump to make Putin stop (26)
- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson deserves to be a Supreme Court justice (23)
- Bring out the bumper stickers (20)
- When did we start choosing profit over people? (20)
- Ketchum leaders set short-term-rental fees (18)
- Valley must set aside entitlement to escape economic pincers (17)
- Fathers should be partners in pregnancy (16)
- McGeachin must resign (16)
- Hailey mayor terminates mask mandate (16)
- Ketchum leaders finalize plan for added sales tax for housing (15)
- Blaine County leaders pledge nearly $1 million for affordable housing (13)
- School board advances plan to build affordable housing for staff (12)
- Unsunnily yours (11)
- Ketchum advances plan to raise taxes for housing projects (11)
- Wood River Land Trust unveils development plans for Hailey riverfront parcel (9)
- Protecting the right to life (9)
- Sun Valley seeks international recognition as a ‘Dark Sky Community’ (9)
- Clear categories are convenient, but they aren't reality (9)
- Why Ukraine matters (9)
- Blaine County ends mask mandates (9)
- Idaho House’s lunacy list grows (8)
- Idaho House again kills resolution honoring 50th anniversary of Sawtooth National Recreation Act (7)
- Pressure can save the planet (7)
- Liberty for anti-vaxxers, none for pregnant women (7)
- WRFR plans second go-around at fire bond (7)
- Ketchum extends deadline for new deal with Idaho Power (6)
- Ketchum embraces safety first (6)
- Ketchum-Sun Valley marketing group finds a new focus: managing visitors (6)
- Republican Senate candidates to square off in primary election (6)
- Hailey's River Street Townhomes to break ground today (6)
- Stanley-Redfish trail gets green light from federal judge (6)
- Saddle Lofts development returns to Hailey P&Z Monday night (5)
- Citing ‘government overreach,’ Idaho Gov. Brad Little vetoes bill to pause COVID-19 vaccine requirements (5)
- 'Severe' drought settles into northern Blaine County (5)
- F&G urges vigilance after mountain lion sighted in Hailey city limits (5)
- Sun Valley announces April 17 closing day (4)
- Ketchum joins coalition to help preserve water sources (4)
- Ketchum Main Street project moves towards development (4)
- Mountain Humane takes in 52 dogs in weekend rescue (4)
- Gov. Little: Tax relief is on the way (4)
- Forecasters share grim outlook on Idaho's water supply (4)
- Idaho is a quirky state (4)
- Hailey names new city administrator (4)
- Perry's restaurant to close on May 31 (4)
- St. Luke’s Wood River ranks ‘top 3’ in state for patient experience (4)
- Coyotes have mixed reputation in Bellevue Triangle (4)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk dropped again (4)
- Let your leaders know its time to breach the dams (3)
- China is a loser in Putin’s war (3)
- Hailey ‘tourism tax' collections nearly double in February (3)
- Hasty bill, worrying effects (3)
- Ketchum partners with Blaine County nonprofit on housing and hunger (3)
- Idaho House declares war on cupcakes (3)
- Bellevue leaders put LOT on May ballot (2)
- Ketchum P&Z to consider 'emergency' development regulations (2)
- Zelenskyy is a beacon of hope (2)
- Blaine County leaders set sights on renewable-energy microgrid (2)
- Voting bills are a step backwards (2)
- Our rights to make medical decisions cannot be cherry-picked (2)
- How to wreck the Idaho Attorney General’s office (2)
- Ketchum clarifies hillside redevelopment policy (2)
- Hailey Council to conduct final-plat review of River Street Townhomes (2)
- Idaho unemployment rate falls below 3% (1)
- Robin Leahy voted to Bellevue City Council (1)
- Aspen, Vail raise employee pay to $20 an hour (1)
- Valley people: Engineering innovation with Dick Fosbury (1)
- Ketchum forges new Warm Springs Preserve partnership (1)
- Bellevue aims to get LOT on May ballot (1)
- Idaho can center kids—and our future—through tax policy (1)
- Ketchum leaders put Bluebird on flight toward finish line (1)
- Sun Valley swears in new police chief (1)
- Silvercreek Assisted Living to end nursing care April 1 (1)
- Mid-valley highway work to begin this week (1)
- Hailey P&Z advances second phase of Sweetwater buildout (1)
- John Avlon finds transformative power in Abraham Lincoln's kindness (1)
- Bellevue City Council OKs buildings up to 36,000 square feet (1)
- Republican leaders still working to adjourn Idaho legislative session Friday (1)
- P&Z to review design plans for 80-unit Sweetwater expansion (1)
- Welcome to the wedding boom (1)
- WRHS Robotics Team to attend World Championships (1)
- Local businesses support Ukraine resistance with money for humanitarian aid, military supplies (1)
- Banning books stops librarians, not ideas (1)
- No standard could ever match all tastes and preferences (1)
- Jeanne Liston steps down from Hunger Coalition after 17 years (1)
- Silvercreek Assisted Living to end nursing care (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In