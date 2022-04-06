College of Southern Idaho pitcher Gracie Walters was named the Scenic West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week after her performance that saw her lead the Golden Eagles to an 8-0 win over Treasure Valley Community College and another 8-0 win over USU Eastern last week. Against Treasure Valley, she threw a no-hitter and then followed that performance with holding USU Eastern to no runs. In both games, she allowed only 3 hits while striking out 21 batters. She also held opponents to a .088 batting average.

