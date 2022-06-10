Swiftsure Ranch’s 31st annual Cowboy Ball returns this year to raise funds for services helping individuals suffering from all levels of physical, mental and social challenges. This year the ball will pay tribute to vintage Western movies, so dig out your Western wear and get ready to channel your best John Wayne, Clint Eastwood or Calamity Jane. The event will open for over 400 in-person guests and unlimited online viewers on Thursday, July 14.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments