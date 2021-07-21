Editor's note

On Wednesday, July 21, the Idaho Mountain Express ran a story about the death of Annie Goodwin, stating that she was the daughter of former Wood River High School and Sun Valley Community School volleyball coach Reamy Goodwin, which was incorrect. Reamy Goodwin is her uncle. Below is the updated and corrected version of the story.

Advanced eventer Ann “Annie” Field Goodwin passed away due to complications stemming from a cross-country schooling accident on Wednesday, July 14, at Stable View Farm in Aiken, S.C.

She was 32.

According to horsetalk.co.nz, Goodwin sustained injuries when she was schooling on horseback over a training level obstacle. She passed away shortly after at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Goodwin grew up on a cattle ranch in Buffalo, Wyo., with a bright future in eventing. Recently, Goodwin had been working on opening her own business Rafter Y South in Aiken, S.C.

She is survived by her fiancé Jake Padgett, father Putter Goodwin and mother Tina Goodwin.