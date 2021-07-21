Advanced eventer Ann “Annie” Field Goodwin passed away due to complications stemming from a cross-country schooling accident on Wednesday, July 14, at Stable View Farm in Aiken, S.C.
She was 32.
According to horsetalk.co.nz, Goodwin sustained injuries when she was schooling on horseback over a training level obstacle. She passed away shortly after at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Goodwin grew up on a cattle ranch in Buffalo, Wyo., with a bright future in eventing. Recently, Goodwin had been working on opening her own business Rafter Y South in Aiken, S.C.
She is survived by her fiancé Jake Padgett, father Putter Goodwin and mother Tina Goodwin.
