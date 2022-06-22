The Wood River Mountain Classic brought softball teams from across southern Idaho to Hailey on Friday and Saturday, including local squads in four age groups.
“I don’t think it could have gone any smoother,” said Julie Flolo of the Wood River Legacy Softball Association, which hosted the event. “We had excellent umpires, competitive games, great food, creative softball cheers and lots of smiles.”
The Filer Fear won the 10U division, with the Wood River Cubs finishing second and the Rupert Bomb Squad in third. The 12U Caldwell Base Bandits clipped the Boise Blast in a thrilling championship game to take that division; the Rupert Renegades finished third. Another Caldwell squad won the 14U category, beating out the second place Wood River Rage and third place team from Salmon. In the oldest age group, the 18U Rupert Bomb Squad won out, with the Snake River Synergy finishing second and the Wood River Pride third.
After the final pitch, Flolo thanked the umpires, as well as the parents and families that helped with field maintenance, concessions, and set up.
“We had compliments from many of the teams on how much fun they had and how much they love coming here to play,” Flolo said. “They can’t wait to come back.” ￼
