Carey girls bkb Smith

Carey senior Shayli Smith drives to the basket against Oakley's Jentry Hawker during a game earlier in the season. The teams meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Jerome High School in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

The Carey girls' basketball team used a 13-5 fourth quarter to defeat Lighthouse Christian, 37-35, on Jan. 31 in the 1AD1 District Tournament at Oakley High School.

The No. 4 Panthers next play No. 1 Oakley in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Jerome High School.

The winner plays at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at CSI for the district championship and a berth in the state tournament.

