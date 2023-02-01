The Carey girls' basketball team used a 13-5 fourth quarter to defeat Lighthouse Christian, 37-35, on Jan. 31 in the 1AD1 District Tournament at Oakley High School.
The No. 4 Panthers next play No. 1 Oakley in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Jerome High School.
The winner plays at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at CSI for the district championship and a berth in the state tournament.
The loser plays at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Jerome for the right to stay in the tournament.
Senior Jane Parke helped lead the comeback with six of her 12 points. Senior Shayli Smith canned a three-pointer to also give her 12 points. Senior Berenice Vargas added eight points.
Carey was 2-for-8 from the free throw line. It trailed 24-14 at halftime and 30-24 after three.
Lighthouse Christian was 9-for-21 from the charity stripe. Jordan Wolverton led the way with a game-high 19 points.
