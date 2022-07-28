} Skip to main content
COLUMN: The new kid on the block says hello

Mike Mathison

At less than two months after turning the ripe young age of 62, I am the new kid on the block.

Not Jordan, Joey, Jonathan, Donnie or Danny, but Mike.

I’m fortunate that Pam Morris and Mark Dee thought I had the right stuff to sit in this chair.

