COLUMN: The new kid on the block says hello

At less than two months after turning the ripe young age of 62, I am the new kid on the block.
Not Jordan, Joey, Jonathan, Donnie or Danny, but Mike.
I’m fortunate that Pam Morris and Mark Dee thought I had the right stuff to sit in this chair.
I’ll take this new opportunity step-by-step as I figure out this incredibly green landscape.
I moved here from Phoenix where the color green is more of an illusion than anything else. It’s also a billion degrees most of the time (or at least feels like it), so sleeping with the window open doesn’t happen most of the year.
Keeping the window open while sleeping in Idaho is rather glorious.
I have been writing since the tender age of 15, getting paid for it since 18, minus nearly 18 years in the golf business (the last 11 as a PGA Head Professional) and 21 months working nights at Amazon.
I was set to become a math major since fifth grade. I loved math. I understood math. It came rather easily to me, even though I didn’t like to show my work.
Then came my sophomore year and a geometry class.
Geometry, to me, wasn’t math and I began to detest math. It wasn’t algebra.
At the same time at a new high school, I was taking a creative writing class from Mrs. Roberta Jordan. She talked me into it as I was roaming the gymnasium one day (signing up for classes) with a cast on my left wrist after breaking it the second day of two-a-days at football practice.
And there I was, sitting in her class the first day of school, cast still on.
We had a couple of writing assignments and then she tasked the class with a version of Star Trek’s Star Log. We were given free rein to go in any direction.
After that assignment Mrs. Jordan told me, straight face and all, I should become a writer.
It was something I had never considered. Math was my thing.
Was.
Considering how miserable I was in geometry class; I wrote and wrote and wrote.
Mrs. Jordan was very honest in her kudos and corrections.
I also had a wonderful journalism teacher in Ms. Jodi Roisman. She also had a deft touch in dealing with, and correcting, my writing.
I learned while math was very fact forward, writing was not that way at all.
You could use words to go in any direction, and I went from not liking to show my work in math to showing my work to many as a writer.
My mom made sure I stayed in college, as much as I tried sabotaging myself to flunk out. I was homesick after my first quarter and later put on academic probation for a quarter.
That first quarter at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo was after three years in junior college, where I played basketball and ran track.
When I told my mom I was homesick she basically threw me back in my car and told me that getting a degree was my only option. I never told her about being on academic probation.
She is the main reason I became a writer. Mom never let me quit, kicked me in the behind quite a few times and knew when to offer the “atta boy.” Her hugs were great, too.
I had a chance for my dream job at age 24 as the sports editor of the Santa Maria Times newspaper. I wasn’t going to go because my mom had cancer, but she told me she was doing better and would be fine. It was time for me to leave.
She lied and died of cancer three months later at age 46.
Not knowing the mindset of a parent, I didn’t understand her thought process.
I later understood it on every level.
I began writing on high school sports in late 1978--about four months after graduating high school--and pretty much haven’t stopped. I even wrote as a stringer while in the golf business.
Because of how I started, where I started, when I started and under whom I started with a great sports editor, I champion high school students, athletes, teachers, coaches and administrators.
Harry Elliott, who was my seventh and eighth grade flag football coach, had been a teacher and baseball coach for years and years and he said something quite simple to me in the dugout after a 3-2 loss in 1979: “Kids have never changed. It’s the adults.”
It's 2022, and he still is correct.
A good high school girls’ basketball coach once told me that, after a loss, he spent every moment in the locker room going over all the positive things that happened during the game. He knew the parents were sure to go over all the negative aspects on the ride home.
Today’s high school athletes are missing out on bus rides home after games.
It's a chance to be with your teammates after a win or loss. You can celebrate after a victory and decompress after a defeat.
That also gives parents the opportunity to unwind.
I’ve talked to many high school athletes over the years who dreaded the drive home, especially after a loss. They wanted to be on the bus after an away competition, win or lose. It just wasn’t an option.
A little over 92% of high school athletes never play at the next level.
Let me say that again--never play at the next level.
One-in-13 high school athletes play collegiate athletics and about 1.8% (1-in-57 boys, 1-in-55 girls) play on the Division I level.
Please keep those numbers in mind.
I’ve been able to cover some great things: Game 1 of the 1984 World Series; Game 5 of the 1984 National League Championship Series; the 2007 and 2016 U.S. Open’s at Oakmont Country Club; the PGA Tour event in San Diego; a few professional tennis tournaments; a handful of San Diego Chargers games, Padres games and Sockers (look them up) and I was a volunteer at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles at the wrestling venue.
I have four signatures: Bill Murray, Ben Crenshaw, Lou Holtz and Rod Laver. All of them extremely wonderful during the interactions.
Covering high school sports and talking to the players, coaches and administrators involved is what I love to do.
I love being on the sidelines, listening to the interactions between coaches and coaches, coaches and players, and players and players. There are some interesting and thoughtful conversations on the sidelines that parents never get to hear.
The best of all those conversations is player to player.
It’s quite remarkable how teenagers interact with each other on the sidelines. Obviously, football is much different from any other sport, but that doesn’t make the back-and-forth between teammates any less desirable or effective in any other sport.
It happens all the time, and players are better for those interactions. Coaches want to see those interactions and encourage players to speak their minds.
Sure, it’s not always perfect and can lead to some tense moments, but that’s also life.
Yes, there can be fine lines between encouragement, constructive criticism, outright criticism and blatant disrespect, but that’s also life and a way for student-athletes to learn regardless of which side of the conversation they stand.
Sports are a wonderful teacher.
