I've been around sports all my life.
Sixty-two years of playing, watching and writing about a multitude of sports.
I've seen all kinds of teammates and talked to multiple coaches about teammates and what they seek.
I've seen kids benched, win games, throw tantrums, encourage, lead, kicked off teams, win state championships, lose state title games, have great seasons, have poor seasons, and just be happy to put on a uniform.
Years ago, I read multiple articles by Ron Edmondson about being part of a team in various walks of life.
This is my take.
Take responsibility
People will take notice, all the way from upper management to the new kids on the block.
Teams are good because of every member.
That also goes with restaurants, banks, and study groups.
Each member of the 4x400 relay is required to give their all, whatever that means on that given day. Each member of that relay team owes it to the other three.
When coach puts you into a game in the final 45 seconds of the half, that coach expects your best.
What they don't want to see is a garbage attitude because you're only in for 45 seconds.
Not only will they see your body language, so will everyone else in the gym.
You mess up, take responsibility.
You were just given a perfect pass, acknowledge the passer.
Ever been in a study group where one person isn't pulling their weight?
Not fun, is it?
Be a good listener
Listen to coaches, teachers, your little sibling, and your boss.
Coaches don't want to explain something and then get this answer for a simple question, "I don't know coach."
That answer means you either weren't listening or think what was being said is below your level.
Listen to your teammates and help them.
When your teammates need to blow off a little steam, they need to know you will listen and keep the information in confidence.
If a teammate begins to talk in the negative, be that person who simply maneuvers that talk from negative to positive.
Respect others
This is an easy one.
Respect decisions, even those you disagree with.
Respect your family.
Respect your teammates and your classmates.
Be respectful of others and what they are going through.
Respect the opinion of others.
Respect that timid freshman.
Respect the opponent and the officials.
Know your role
You have to know your role, even if you don't like it.
Your role may be to come off the bench in the final 45 seconds of the first half. Your responsibility is to give every ounce of effort in those 45 seconds.
If you don't, those 45 seconds could be slotted down to 30 seconds or may be gone altogether.
If your role is 45 seconds, every ounce of effort may turn that into 90 seconds, and then 3 minutes.
What is the role of the support staff? The janitor? The substitute teacher? The strength and conditioning coach?
What is the role of each person in 2-3, 1-3-1 or 1-2-2 zones?
Be a chief encourager
You don't have to be Spongebob or Emmet Brickowski, but you are there to encourage.
If your team is down 25 in the fourth quarter and the bench has been emptied, you are there to encourage your teammates.
Your body language means something.
It's not fun to be on the wrong end of that score, but that doesn't give you the right to shut down and whimper about what happened in the first three quarters.
A quarterback gets about 10 seconds to get over an interception and move on to the next play.
Be positive.
Negativity kills every locker room.
Be involved.
Be a cheerleader.
Celebrate other people’s success
This is where body language comes in, especially in the fourth quarter of a blowout—regardless of what side you're on.
There are times when those playing during the blowout don't always get playing time.
That doesn't mean you sit or stand on the sidelines and stay silent.
You celebrate the classmate who studied their tails off and got a B+ on a test they were hoping for something around a C.
Brag on someone else.
Give more than required
Start that paper two weeks ahead of time instead of two hours before bedtime the night before it's due.
Be in the gym ready to practice more than 15 seconds before practice begins and stay extra minutes to work on your free throw shooting.
Clean your side of the bench after away games. Don't leave it for the janitors because "that's their job."
Help a teammate when you see they're confused. Don't just leave it for the coaching staff.
Help your siblings with their homework.
Get your chores done at home without being pestered to do so.
Be better at time management. Work smarter.
