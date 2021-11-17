For the first time in school history, the College of Southern Idaho women’s cross-country team won the NJCAA Division I National Championship. The Golden Eagles placed four runners in the top-20 to earn All-American status. Audrey Camp (18:28) took fifth-place, Natalya Babcock (18:39) took seventh, Taya Brewer (19:01) took 12th and Lydia Felix (19:02) took 14th. Brooke Reed (19:14) did well by taking 22nd. The men’s team finished ninth.

sports@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments