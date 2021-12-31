American alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle finished with a time of 1 minute, 28.85 seconds in the super-G in Bormio, Italy, on Wednesday to finish in fourth place, which was his season-best. He also led two Americans into the top-20 during the FIS World Cup race. Bormio is a special place for Cochran-Siegle; it’s where he recorded his first career victory in the super-G last year. Besting Cochran-Siegle was Norway’s Aleksander Aamondt Kilde (1st place), Austria’s Raphael Haaser (2nd place) and Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr (3rd place). Two more super-G races were scheduled to wrap up in Bormio after press time on Thursday.

