Coach Stephanee Grosscup humbled to be part of Olympic champion Nathan Chen's journey

Stephanee Grosscup has been part of an amazing ride she saw coming.
“He was so small,” she said. “I had to stoop down to look into his eyes. He was super shy, but anything I asked him to do—he got this look in his eyes—I would demonstrate it, and he would go out and do it.
“I went home and thought, ‘I’ve taught ice skating for 25 years, what did I just run into? I’ve never seen a toddler do this before.’ I never saw a kid do what he could do.”
That 3½-year-old in 2002 is the 2022 Olympic men’s figure skating champion.
And Nathan Chen is back in town.
The eight-time national champion (twice in the junior division, six times in the men’s) is the headliner for the Sun Valley on Ice show Saturday, July 16, 7 p.m. at Sun Valley Resort.
“He’s the first person to put more quad jumps into his routine than anybody,” Grosscup said. “He grew up breaking record after record after record. I’m incredibly humbled to be a part of this journey.”
Grosscup began ice skating in 1969 and hasn’t stopped. She was a member of the Olympic Ceremonies Team at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and has been a part of Sun Valley on Ice for almost 30 years.
“People know about this show from all over the world,” she said. “I skated in it for 22 seasons, and I was incredibly fortunate to be hired back in Sun Valley. It’s one of the greatest honors of my life to be a part of this production, to be alongside Scott Irvine to produce this beautiful production.
“If it weren’t for COVID in 2020, this would have been Nathan’s twelfth straight year coming to Sun Valley.”
After the Olympics 20 years ago, the Salt Lake City Sports Complex had “a massive” Learn to Skate program and 485 people signed up, Grosscup recalls.
“People in Utah had Olympic fever,” she said with a laugh. “I said that I was going to take the babies and the adults, the two most difficult to corral. I had 12 toddlers from 3 to 5 in the class, and the little kid just did anything I asked.
“After six weeks of class his mom [Hetty] approached me—she’s an amazing woman—introduced herself and asked if I thought Nathan had any potential. I told her, ‘I’ve been teaching a long time, and I’ve never run into this before.’ She said she didn’t have a lot of money but asked if I could give Nathan a lesson once or twice a week.
“I knew I had an obligation to be a better person, to be the best person I can for this kid. I knew he wouldn’t be with me forever.”
Grosscup’s father Lee was the 10th pick in the 1959 NFL draft by the New York Giants out of the University of Utah. He began a broadcasting career after his final year of professional football in 1966. Lee Grosscup spent 20 years as a college football analyst for ABC and worked alongside the likes of Keith Jackson, Al Michaels, Chris Schenkel, Bill Flemming and Verne Lundquist. He then spent 32 years as a member of the Cal Golden Bears broadcast team.
His daughter was Chen’s first coach for two years and then mentored him off and on until 2012.
At age 10, he became the youngest novice champion in U.S. Figure Skating. He won the same title at 11 and captured the junior men’s title at the 2012 U.S. Championships.
Grosscup brought Chen to the Sun Valley Ice Show when he was still a little lad, and they sat in the stands.
“He was just mesmerized,” she said. “He couldn’t take his eyes off the professionals. I told him, ‘I have a feeling you’re going to get an invite to skate in the Sun Valley Ice Show one day and when you get that invitation, you know you’re on your way to making it.”
Chen was invited after winning the novice championship in 2010, skating to music from Kung Fu Panda.
“I went to the rink, told his mom and we both shed tears,” Grosscup said. “His mom gave permission for him to come here.”
Chen was the second special guest star that year, alongside Johnny Weir.
“I told him, ‘Nathan, you’re going to get so big in this sport, and you have to remember the places that gave you a chance when you were little,’” Grosscup said. “Make sure you go back and honor that invitation. And he has every year. People up here love him. He’s always been the same kid, humble and kind.
“Luck plays into this a lot. I believe he was lucky that I was the person he ran into, and I sure am lucky I am the person that has been a part of this journey with him and his family. I love ice skating and I love to teach ice skating. I don’t teach with the idea to make someone a champion. I teach to infuse joy, to infuse love of the craft, to infuse longevity.
“He called me one time from California [where he trains] and said, ‘I just need to talk to you.’ I listened and gave him my best advice. I always tell him, ‘This has always been in you from day one. Follow your intuition and follow your heart, and you’ll know exactly what to do.”
The 23-year-old Chen has been No. 1 in the world since 2018 and holds records for best scores in total points (335.30), short program (113.97) and free skate (224.92). He has a plethora of records and achievements, honors and awards, and among those is the youngest to win U.S. Men’s National Championship, at age 17, since 1966.
“His mother knew he was very, very special and she kept him on course during the good times and bad times,” Grosscup said. “She sacrificed for him. I would make lesson plans for him because they didn’t have the money for daily lessons, and she would get out there and practice with him.
“She was super tough on him, but he’s super tough on himself.”
With as many highlights that Chen has had, and Grosscup has seen, nothing compares to that night in Beijing, China, in February.
“Right after the triple Axel, which has always been his nemesis, when he came out of the spin, he had this look in his eye and I knew, ‘He’s gonna do this,’” she said. “By the time he got to his last quad flip triple toe, he did a single toe, and he knew it didn’t matter at that point, he had racked up enough points.
“He knew his last spin and the choreographic sequence—how he skates to the music—and by this point I think the audience that was there was standing up … I was by myself in my house jumping up and down. I’ve never been happier for another human being than I was for him that night.” ￼
