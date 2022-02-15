Hailey local Chase Josey finished seventh overall in the Men’s Halfpipe Final last Thursday, as Japan’s Ayumu Hirano took the Gold Medal. A viewing party at Apple’s Bar & Grill in Ketchum had a packed house cheering on Josey, whose best score of 79.50 came on his third and final run. Australia’s Scotty James took silver and Jan Scherrer out of Switzerland took bronze. The only other time that Team USA failed to place in the top-3 in the Men’s Halfpipe was at the 2014 Sochi Games.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments