Local snowboarder Chase Josey took sixth place overall in the men’s Toyota U.S. Grand Prix finals in the Woodward Copper superpipe event at Copper Mountain, Colorado, over the weekend, logging the second highest score among Americans in the first Olympic halfpipe qualifying event of the season.
Josey—a Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and U.S. Snowboard Team member—posted a score of 85.25 (435.90 FIS points and 40 World Cup points) in the best of his three runs.
As far as Americans, Josey finished second behind Taylor Gold, who placed fifth overall with an 87.00. Josey also outdueled famed Olympic legend and gold medalist Shaun White, who took eighth with a score of 75.50.
“[Chase] is riding extremely well right now,” SVSEF snowboard head coach Andy Gilbert said. “This finish bodes well for him. He’s in a better position than he was four years ago.”
Gold, a 2014 Olympian, landed in fifth place despite crashing on his first mid-McTwist during his first run. He rebounded and was able to barely squeeze by Josey.
Josey, 26, is aiming to make his second Olympic appearance in 2022. Gilbert, his longtime coach, expects Josey to make a strong push through the qualifying season.
“He’s in the mix for sure,” Gilbert said. “Mentally, he’s in a good space.”
That's shown up in the pipe, where Josey has worked to capitalize on his talents with some progressive performances of late. So far, Josey has gotten into the habit of beginning his runs switch, riding backwards to up the degree of difficulty.
“He rides switch so well that he’s going to make the judges pay attention to him,” Gilbert said.
The challenge is meant to draw a spotlight to Josey, who is trying to stand out in a talented snowboarding pool that features a slew of athletic Japanese riders, starting with Ruka Hirano, who took first on Saturday’s final with 89.25.
Hirano is one of many Japanese shredders who have risen in the snowboard scene. Yuto Totsuka (3rd place), Ayuma Hirano (4th place) and Raibu Katayama (7th place) are all making names for themselves, too.
Rounding out the podium Saturday were Swiss rider Jan Scherrer, who took second with 88.50, and Totsuka, who finished with 87.75.
In the women’s final, China’s Cai Xuetong took first (80.50), followed by Japan’s Sena Tomita (76.00) and Spain’s Queralt Castellet in third (70.50).
The top American female was Zoe Kalapos, who took 10th with 64.00.
Olympic hopefuls will stick around Copper Mountain this week: the next Olympic halfpipe qualifier is the Dew Tour, which takes place on Copper from Dec. 16-19.
The 2022 Beijing Games begin Feb. 4.
Go Chase go! SV has produced some incredible boarders.
