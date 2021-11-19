Local athlete Chase Josey has been officially named to the U.S. Snowboard Team, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard. The team was announced last week and features 35 athletes for the 2021-22 season. Along with the 35-member team, there are 15 rookie athletes named to the U.S. Development Team. Also headlining the team is Shaun White, Chloe Kim and Red Gerard along with Jamie Anderson, Judd Henkes and Dusty Henricksen. The season starts with the snowboard cross on Nov. 26-28 in Secret Garden, China.
Current E-Edition
Online Poll
How do you feel about Black Friday?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sun Valley Resort adjusts rules for uphill travel on Baldy
- Bellevue man gets 25 years to life for rape
- Friedman announces updated winter flight schedule
- Western mountain resorts will have a busy winter season, analysts say
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
- Jail time ordered in felony meth, marijuana case
- Construction at Ohio Gulch intersection resumes
- Custer Sheriff seeks help finding missing Montana man
- Sun Valley is going in the wrong direction on skinning
- Hailey P&Z to review River Street townhome project
Images
Collections
Commented
- Bradshaw reelected as incumbents rule in Ketchum (59)
- Supreme Court should quickly overturn Texas abortion law (24)
- Sun Valley Resort adjusts rules for uphill travel on Baldy (20)
- ITD slammed for creating 'dangerous' new traffic pattern north of Hailey (16)
- Hailey renews mask requirement amid questions over enforcement (16)
- Insurance spike to pause all paragliding activity on Baldy (11)
- State: COVID-19 threat, case numbers remain high (9)
- The men Rittenhouse shot can’t be called ‘victims’? OK, judge. (9)
- Idaho is putting out the wrong messages (9)
- Democrats accepting applications for County Commission post (8)
- Sun Valley is No. 1 ski destination—again (8)
- Ketchum moves forward on Bluebird Village lease (7)
- Sun Valley is going in the wrong direction on skinning (7)
- Housing won the election (7)
- Mask lawsuit based on flawed premises (6)
- Put a price on carbon for a green future (6)
- Sun Valley sets record for annual LOT revenue (6)
- In the south valley, $17 million fire station bond falls 18 votes short (5)
- Polls open Tuesday (5)
- Bad turn for skiing (5)
- COVID-19 vaccine for children coming to Idaho, state says (5)
- A valley that shines (5)
- Idaho congressmen vote to leave the state and nation in tatters (5)
- What’s going on with the south-county bond elections? (5)
- Vote for Perry and Gwen (5)
- Idaho's closed Republican primary has got to go (4)
- ‘Bomb cyclone’ headed for Idaho this weekend (4)
- Idahoans deserve full vetting of reckless tax-and-spend legislation (4)
- Shell Oil constructing manure-to-gas conversion facility in Gooding County (4)
- Preview: Local schools and clubs feeling population pressures (4)
- Please chip in and flatten your boxes (4)
- Live free and die (4)
- Free press is essential, but should know its readership (4)
- Resort sets operations plan for winter season (4)
- Help workers—don't demand more (4)
- Local news hangs in the balance (4)
- Re-elect Neil Bradshaw (3)
- State panel approves Idaho redistricting plans (3)
- County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg to leave post (3)
- Ketchum enacts major contracts for marketing, policing (3)
- Ketchum moves into new City Hall (3)
- Ketchum candidates highlight priorities, differences (3)
- Courtney is (once again) the right choice for Ketchum (2)
- Please be a Rockefeller (2)
- Money cheapens our valley (2)
- Congratulate all the candidates (2)
- Voting for new roads is not an attack on America (2)
- AAA reminds drivers of Idaho’s 'Move Over' law (2)
- Incumbents Bradshaw, Breen and Hamilton win re-election in Ketchum (2)
- Western mountain resorts will have a busy winter season, analysts say (2)
- Blaine County advances Colorado Gulch bridge replacement (2)
- Reduce threats to Idaho's livelihood (2)
- F&G investigating illegal elk kill near Stanley (2)
- Bellevue P&Z refines electric vehicle outlet requirement (2)
- Salmon need cooler water (2)
- Fish and Game looks to improve alpine fisheries with 'super-male' brook trout (2)
- Vote yes for the Wood River fire bond (2)
- Sun Valley’s short-term rental market is a lens to the future (2)
- Candidate Q&As: Ketchum Mayor (2)
- Blaine County real estate sales stay strong, yield big returns (1)
- Stop the freak out (1)
- BCSD school board faces lawsuit over mask requirement (1)
- For American Education Week, recognize an educator--and remember what's at stake (1)
- Blaine County real estate: What just happened—and what’s next? (1)
- At forum, Ketchum mayoral candidates make one last pitch (1)
- Carey election draws several challengers (1)
- Sun Valley Community School returns to the stage with 'Legally Blonde' (1)
- Should valley prepare for wave of remote workers? (1)
- U.S. Cross-Country Ski Team announced (1)
- Civility isn’t for wimps (1)
- In Hailey, haunting Halloween Hoopla halts hiatus (1)
- A workforce snapshot: How the pandemic shaped the labor market in 2020-2021 (1)
- New writer-in-residence comes to Hemingway House (1)
- Panthers get revenge, win slobber-knocker on Senior Night (1)
- Support Bradshaw (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In