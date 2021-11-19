Local athlete Chase Josey has been officially named to the U.S. Snowboard Team, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard. The team was announced last week and features 35 athletes for the 2021-22 season. Along with the 35-member team, there are 15 rookie athletes named to the U.S. Development Team. Also headlining the team is Shaun White, Chloe Kim and Red Gerard along with Jamie Anderson, Judd Henkes and Dusty Henricksen. The season starts with the snowboard cross on Nov. 26-28 in Secret Garden, China.

