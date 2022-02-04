Chase Josey headlines locals at Beijing Winter Games

Coming from a state of less than two million people, it’s rare for athletes from Idaho to compete on the world stage.
This year, though, there are 10 athletes that are either Idaho-born or have deep Idaho ties in line to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing.
The sky’s the limit for Josey
Leading off the list is Hailey local and Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alum snowboarder Chase Josey, who is making his second appearance on Team USA.
“I really can’t think of a more deserving Olympian than Chase Josey,” SVSEF Snowboarding Program Director Andy Gilbert said. “His work ethic, humility, creativity and determination are all things we should be proud of and admire.”
In the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, Josey, 26, finished in sixth place in the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe. Other accolades: Mammoth Grand Prix winner (2018), Laax World Cup winner (2017) and Red Bull Double Pipe winner (2015).
Bolger ready for his debut
Wisconsin-native Kevin Bolger, 28, has spent numerous years in Sun Valley as a Post Grad Team member (2011-13) and an XC Gold Team member (2017-present) for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Cross-Country program. All that work has paid off, as Bolger will make his debut as an Olympian in the Men’s Cross-Country Freestyle Sprint, which takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
“It’s a childhood dream come true,” Bolger, said. “Being named to my first Olympic team is something I’ve been working towards my entire career, and to be able to share this news with my family and everyone who has supported me to this point is just as rewarding as when I was told I made the team.”
Irwin shooting for gold in biathlon
Biathlete Deedra Irwin, 29, made her mark while she was an SVSEF XC Gold Team member in 2016. Originally from Pulaski, Wisconsin, Irwin is the lone rookie on this year’s women’s biathlon team. While at the SVSEF, Irwin won the Birkebeiner Classic, Birkebeiner Elite Sprints, the Kangaroo Hoppet and was a was a two-time NCAA qualifier in 2016.
Nordic skier Danielle Aravich to compete in the Paralympics
Boise-native Danielle Aravich—who was born without her left hand and forearm—will compete in cross-country skiing in the upcoming Paralympics. Aravish, 25, also competed in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in track and field.
It’s a family thing for the Pattersons
McCall natives—and sibling—Caitlin Patterson, 31, and Scott Patterson, 29, were named together for their second consecutive Olympics. Both Pattersons are cross-country long-distance specialists.
Blaser will compete in the skeleton
Andrew Blaser, 32, qualified for the Olympics in the skeleton. Blaser, 32, is a Boise native and will try to be the first American to medal in the skeleton for the first time since 2014 when Matthew Antoine took bronze at the Sochi Games. ￼
