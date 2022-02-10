Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation snowboarder and hometown hero Chase Josey flew into the 2022 Olympic Halfpipe Final when he slipped into the top-12 on Tuesday’s Halfpipe Qualifiers with a score of 69.50.
Hailey's Josey was the last athlete to compete in the qualifiers, bumping out Italy’s Louie Vito. Josey is one of three American males in the finals, joining Shaun White, who qualified fourth, and Taylor Gold, seventh.
The Halfpipe Finals will air tonight, Thursday, on NBC and Peacock.For locals, there will be a viewing party at Apple’s Bar and Grill at the base of Warm Springs in Ketchum. The festivities and the event itself begin at 6:30 p.m.
On the women’s side, American Chloe Kim dominated to bring home Team USA’s second Gold medal of the Olympics in the Halfpipe Final on Thursday morning. The other Gold belongs to Lindsey Jacobellis, who won the Women’s Snowboard Cross on Wednesday. The Olympic Gold was Jacobellis’ first-ever Gold medal and the first American Gold of the Olympics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In