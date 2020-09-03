COVID-19 risk levels rose this week for Elmore County, resulting in at least a one-day postponement for scheduled Wood River High varsity and “C” Team” football games at Mountain Home that had been planned for today, Thursday, Sept. 3.
Harvard Global Health COVID-19 risk levels for Elmore County rose slightly from the safer under-10 level to the the orange 10.9 level based on Tuesday, Sept. 1 metrics. Blaine County has generally been canceling football and in some cases soccer games when an opposing school rises from the safe 1-10 risk level to the 10-25 orange reading in Harvard metrics.
Blaine County remained in the safe region with a 6.2 reading Tuesday.
Officially, Wood River postponed its football games with Mountain Home until Friday, Sept. 4, hoping that the latest risk levels Friday morning would drop Elmore back into yellow. If so, “C Team” football is 4 p.m. Friday and the varsity football game is at 7 p.m.
Wood River High home volleyball matches with Mountain Home were due to continue as scheduled Thursday, starting at 6 p.m., since volleyball is considered a lower risk sport.
Carey High School looked at the rising risk levels for Custer County and canceled its Thursday home volleyball match with the Challis Vikings.
However, today's matches with Lighthouse Christian in the three-school were due to continue as scheduled, starting at 6 p.m., and Carey added a new road match at Lighthouse Christian in Twin Falls Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Visit wrhswolverines.org for the latest updates.
This game should have been played today. The Harvard scale was created for large populations and is cases per 100,000. Elmore county where Mountain Home is located is a 1/4 of that population. According to Stilling, the school board, and Harvard, in the case of Covid and Elmore County 1=4. Every Covid case counts as 4 Covid cases. They recently had 3 new cases which bumped them up to 12. The magic Harvard number where no one dies from Covid is 10 or less. Yesterday Elmore was safely less than 10 but with those new cases today (3=12) the Blaine County School Board and Stilling, with a single statistic from Harvard overruled the Central Idaho Health District who using multiple metrics have given Mountain Home the green light to play. The Central Idaho Health District includes experts and medical personnel from the Treasure Valley. All of those hospitals and doctors who deal with Covid every day. They use several metrics and not just new cases on a scale that fits NY and CA, but not ID. Think about that for a second. Our elite school board and Stilling have more medical expertise than all of those hospitals and doctors in the Boise Valley which is the medical epicenter of Idaho. Follow the science? I don’t think so. It is time for parents to pick of the phone and end this charade. To be clear, our board and Stilling are NOT following our own state and health district science but going with Harvard which was made for large populations and it sounds cool. That is why this game was cancelled. This is NOT what is best for kids.
