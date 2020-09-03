COVID-19 risk levels rose this week for Elmore County, resulting in at least a one-day postponement for scheduled Wood River High varsity and “C” Team” football games at Mountain Home that had been planned for today, Thursday, Sept. 3.

Harvard Global Health COVID-19 risk levels for Elmore County rose slightly from the safer under-10 level to the the orange 10.9 level based on Tuesday, Sept. 1 metrics. Blaine County has generally been canceling football and in some cases soccer games when an opposing school rises from the safe 1-10 risk level to the 10-25 orange reading in Harvard metrics.

Blaine County remained in the safe region with a 6.2 reading Tuesday.

Officially, Wood River postponed its football games with Mountain Home until Friday, Sept. 4, hoping that the latest risk levels Friday morning would drop Elmore back into yellow. If so, “C Team” football is 4 p.m. Friday and the varsity football game is at 7 p.m.

Wood River High home volleyball matches with Mountain Home were due to continue as scheduled Thursday, starting at 6 p.m., since volleyball is considered a lower risk sport.

Carey High School looked at the rising risk levels for Custer County and canceled its Thursday home volleyball match with the Challis Vikings.

However, today's matches with Lighthouse Christian in the three-school were due to continue as scheduled, starting at 6 p.m., and Carey added a new road match at Lighthouse Christian in Twin Falls Tuesday, Sept. 8.

