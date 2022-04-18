Celebrating Sun Valley’s fearsome foursome

It was a culmination and a coronation for four unique athletes.
Approximately 100 people gathered at Warm Springs Lodge on Thursday, April 14, to celebrate local Olympians Chase Josey, Jesse Keefe, Jake Adicoff and Sam Wood.
This past winter, the fearsome foursome all saw time in Beijing as Josey competed in the Olympics and Keefe, Adicoff and Wood competed in the Paralympics. The event began with friends, family and fans meeting and greeting the athletes with a giant American flag draped in the background.
The fifth Wood River Valley skier in the 2022 Games—Nordic racer Kevin Bolger—was not in attendance.
Two local city council members from Sun Valley and Ketchum began the event with speeches.
“It was a difficult Olympics without an audience there, and the physical aspects of quarantining in advance, and yet you still got out there and gave it your all and came back here with something for us to celebrate,” Sun Valley City Council President Michelle Griffith said. “The upside to all of that is that we, as your friends and family were at the watch parties, and we felt more involved than we typically do.”
Griffith then presented the four athletes with keys to the city of Sun Valley.
Ketchum City Council President Michael David then spoke, but joked that he didn’t have anything to give Josey, Keefe, Adicoff and Wood because everything was open in Ketchum anyway.
“On behalf of the mayor, the city council and the city of Ketchum, I want to say thank you for what you guys gave us and to be able to celebrate you and cheer you on,” David said. “It’s not only a celebration of you, but a celebration of this whole community.”
Among the other speakers, Sun Valley Company General Manager Pete Sonntag spoke with coaches from the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation—Alpine FIS Coach Gladys Weidt, Snowboard Coach Andy Gilbert, Cross-Country Gold Team Coach Chris Mallory and SVSEF Program Director Scott McGrew.
Weidt presented Keefe, who made his Paralympic debut at only 18 years old. Keefe competed in the men’s downhill (22nd), men’s giant slalom (15th) and men’s super combined (15th).
“First off, I want to thank all of the SVSEF staff—they helped me grow from Devo all the way to FIS and the Olympic team,” Keefe said. “It’s crazy to be 18 and be able to go to the Games—it was a lifelong dream that came true. I can’t put into words how happy I am that I was able to experience this.”
Gilbert then presented Josey, who also competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. In 2022, Josey finished seventh in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final with 79.50. (Unfortunately, Josey’s best Olympics run was cut from the NBC Live feed. However, his last run is available for viewing at www.nbcolympics.com/videos/american-chase-joseys-runs-mens-halfpipe-final.)
Josey talked about one of his favorite memories of Beijing, where he was by himself on the chairlift after practicing for the halfpipe finals. He wanted to clear his head while watching the sunrise, centering himself in preparation for the finals.
“All of a sudden, the moment and the light were shining on me,” Josey said. “I felt a wave of energy coming out, and all this hard work was coming to fruition. That feeling was extremely powerful, and it assured me that everything would be okay. So I went out and rode as hard as I could. I didn’t know what to expect. It was all or nothing. I worked so hard for that moment.”
Finally, Adicoff was brought up, flaunting the duo’s three medals (two silvers and one gold) they earned in the 20-kilometer long distance, the 1.2-kilometer sprint and the mixed 4x2.5K relay race.
“Sam and I got to travel all year,” Adicoff said. “That was real to see a lot of incredible things and experience a lot. That was great, but even more great was coming home. Nothing gets me fired up quite like this community. Thank you for cheering us on the road and rooting for us. Here’s to you.”
The Winter Games will be in action next Feb. 6, 2026, with two Italian host cities: Milan and Cortina.
Jesse Keefe was 17 when he competed in the 2022 Beijing Paralympics and was the youngest competitor on the US Paralympic team.
He competed, finished and placed in all 3 of his events. You omitted his 9th place finish in the slalom. (The super combined includes the Giant Slalom as one event, where Keefe placed 15th)
Keefe’s Final Results from Team USA
Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, 9th (slalom), 15th (super combined, giant slalom), 22nd (downhill)
