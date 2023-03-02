Same score.
Different winner.
Completely different game.
Castleford's Ethan Rowland scored with 2.1 seconds left in overtime for a 51-49 victory over Carey in the 1AD1 Boys Real Dairy Shootout State Tournament on March 2 at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
The loss drops the No. 5 Panthers into the consolation bracket against No. 8 Liberty Charter at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
"Like we told them, 'it sucks, yeah it's terrible,'" veteran head coach Dick Simpson said. "But if you don't forget it when you walk out this door and start preparing for tomorrow, you're going two-and-out.
"We might as well go get the consolation trophy. You can take something home."
The winner moves on to the consolation championship game. The loser goes home.
Carey defeated Castleford, 51-49, last week in the District Tournament championship game on a shot with 2.6 seconds left in regulation.
"They allowed us to stay in this game by missing their foul shots," Simpson said. "I really thought that look Conner had—it was halfway in and halfway out—if it had just gone in. But so be it.
"That last play, if we had put a little more pressure on the ball, picked him up quicker."
Simpson continued with the possibilities of what-if on the final play.
Conner Simpson missed a three with under a minute left in overtime with his team down two. That's the one that was in-and-out.
Castleford's Gabe Mahannah hit the second of two free throws with 33.2 seconds remaining for a 49-46 lead.
Simpson, this time, buried his three with 15.1 seconds showing to knot the score at 49.
The Wolves quickly inbounded the ball and eventually got it inside the Rowland, who bounced in the soft turnaround.
Carey, really never got anything going offensively. It had a hard time making shots regardless of the quarter or situation.
"We were Oh-for-9 from the three-point line in the first half," coach Simpson said. "If we would have gotten just two of them, we would have been in the ball game. I don't think we were a whole lot better in the second half."
The Panthers were 7-for-29 from beyond the arc and 18-for-55 from the floor.
Castleford made it hard on Carey. The suffocated—and bodied—standout Carsn Perkes on defense and made it hard for the Panthers to get open looks.
"And I felt we made it hard on them for quite a while," coach Simpson said. "They didn't get as many easy ones on us like they did last time. They're a good team. They have four legit kids out there."
Castleford kept Carey in the game by going 4-for-17 from the free throw line beginning with 1:48 left in the game.
The Wolves had a 43-40 lead with 2:50 left in the game after Perkes buried a three-pointer.
Sixty-two seconds later Castleford began a 2-for-9 stat line at the free throw line until the end of regulation.
Simpson swished a trey with 49.4 seconds showing to trail 45-43 and then hit a flaoter in the lane with 13.9 seconds remaining to tie it at 45.
Castleford's last-second shot was no good.
The Wolves began the overtime by missing four straight free throws. Perkes hit 1-of-2 at 2:59 for a 46-45 lead.
Rowland hit a shot with 1:50 remaining, then Perkes fouled out 10 seconds later on a brutally tough call to take.
Castleford hit 1-of-2 at 1:27 and then again at 33.2.
"We have to look forward from this point on," coach Simpson said. "It sucks we play at 2 o'clock tomorrow. So what? We're going to have to show up and play.
"I don't know why the ball didn't go in tonight. Other than maybe it was the fact they were riding us just hard enough that it was making it a little difficult. But we still had some open looks that didn't go, too."
The Wolves held a 39-32 lead with 5:35 left in the game thanks to a Rowland bucket and scored six points the rest of the way.
"I thought our defense got us back in the game," coach Simpson said. "When we first come out tonight I don't know if we attacked it as hard as we should. You have to play to win. That's what you have to do."
Castleford hit a three in the waning seconds of the first period for an 11-4 lead and grew that to 21-12 with 2:40 left in the second quarter. It took a 23-16 lead into halftime after, again, scoring in the final seconds.
Carey won the rebounding battle, 42-25.
Rowland finished with a game-high 18 points. Jayme Ramos added 14 points, including going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.
Simpson totaled 14 points. Perkes had 12 points and 10 boards. Sophomore Preston Wood added five points, seven rebounds and five assists. Senior Chris Gamino had eight points and senior Riley Morey six. Owen Parke grabbed six rebounds.
