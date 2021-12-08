Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL and USC quarterback Carson Palmer was recently named as a 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee. Palmer, also a Ketchum resident, won the Heisman Trophy in 2002. That year he became the Pac-10 all-time leading passer with 11,818 yards. He was also the first USC quarterback to win the award. Palmer will become the 33rd Trojan player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

