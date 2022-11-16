Carey dominated from the 3:38 mark of the first quarter until the 2:30 mark of the fourth quarter.
Two plays inside 58 seconds eliminated all of that work.
The No. 1-seeded Oakley Hornets scored touchdowns on two one-play drives in those 58 seconds to defeat No. 5-seeded Carey, 26-18, in the 1AD1 semifinals at Holt Arena in Pocatello on Nov. 10.
“About a third of the losses I’ve had have been in the postseason,” said Panthers head coach Lane Kirkland, who coached his final game on the varsity level. “Some were not close, and the rest were ... The blowouts you can’t forget and the close ones you’d like to.
“The agony of defeat is real, especially on the big stage. It really compounds. This one, of course, hurt the most. Wouldn’t trade for anything.”
For three quarters and 68 seconds, Carey owned the game.
The Panthers:
Outscored Oakley 18-0.
Had 19 first downs to Oakley’s 5.
Had 61 offensive plays for 327 yards, 5.36 yards per play.
Held Oakley to 73 yards on 29 plays, 2.51 yards per play.
“With three minutes left and driving, I almost got excited thinking we had this if we could get one more score,” Kirkland said. “In big games, you have to capitalize in the red zone at crucial times. We did all we could.”
Carey had the ball at the 44 after the Hornets were stopped on a fake punt with 2:25 left in the third quarter.
Six straight runs and the Panthers were facing fourth-and-6 from the 28. Sophomore quarterback Preston Wood found senior Colton Larna for 13 yards, moving the ball to the 15.
After a 5-yard penalty, senior standout Conner Simpson ran for 9 and a Larna for 7 and Carey had a first-and-goal from the 4.
Simpson was stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 8:44 left in the game.Seven plays later Oakley was facing a fourth-and-2 at its 37 and Carey senior Jensen stopped Hornets quarterback Porter Pickett just short of the first down, and Kirkland’s crew had the ball back at the 39.
A 3-yard run by senior Carsn Perkes and an eight-yarder by Larna gave Carey a first-and-10 at the 28. Simpson ran for 3 and Larna for 2, setting up a third-and-5 and Oakley called a timeout.
The Hornets’ defense bowed up by stopping Perkes for minus-2 yards and sacked Wood eight yards back, and Oakley got the ball back at the 33-yard line with 2:42 left on the clock.
That’s when the Hornets found a way to win.
After a 5-yard penalty, Pickett went back to pass and found Bridger Duncan on a 72-yard bomb for a score. The two-point run failed, and it was tied at 18 with 2:30 showing.
Carey went four-and-out on the next drive and Oakley took over at the Panthers’ 37-yard line.
Again, it took one play to score.
Pickett found running back Ethan Toribau down the right sideline for six. They hooked up on the two-point pass and it was 26-18 with 1:32 to play.
Carey took over at its 23 with 77 seconds left.
After he made the decision to step down, Kirkland told himself he would leave with a smile on his face and love in his heart for the game. He told himself he’d have no regrets, regardless of the outcome.
“And that is how I approached that last 1:17 on the clock, possibly calling plays for the last time. I was worried but kept my head and coached till the very end. We never stopped believing, and we never gave up. What else more could a coach ever wish for to finish out a season and career.”
A 12-yard pass to Larna on fourth down kept the final drive alive and Wood sent one deep that bounced off a defender’s hand and Simpson hauled it in for a 40-yard gain to the 20.
A roughing the passer call on the next snap moved the ball to the 10 and Carey had one last shot, but it fell incomplete.
“We shared some pretty tender moments after the game that I will always cherish,” Kirkland said. “It has taken us all of the last two seasons to get back on our feet after COVID. It has taken us 23 games to completely come together as a team and fully trust, love and believe in each other.
“We’ve earned 15 state trophies over the last 22 years (five titles, five runners-up and three third-place finishes). But more important than football hardware are the lessons these kids have learned from this game about life, friendships, hard work, and having fun.
“This group really matured in those areas and will make great husbands, fathers and citizens. That’s all that really matters in the end.”
Carey held an 18-12 lead with 8:34 left in the third quarter when it took the second-half kickoff and marched 81 yards in eight plays. The final 24 yards was a pass from Wood to Simpson.
“I want to thank my awesome wife, kids and parents for being by my side all these years,” Kirkland said. “I want to thank our awesome parents, fans and followers for believing in us and cheering us on. We have a great community, and we are one big football family.”
Simpson finished his career as the leading scorer in school history, topping his brother Carson. The younger Simpson totaled 83 touchdowns and 41 conversions for 580 points.
“I also want to thank my staff,” Kirkland said. “Coach (Lane) Durtschi has been with me since 2006 and just been amazing. His defense this year was stellar. He is one of my best friends. Coach (John) Saili has been my trusty offensive sidekick coaching the O-line and helping call plays. He is a loyal coach, and I will miss him.
“Coach (Dusty) Simpson joined us a few years and been a very positive role model and team builder. His boys have been incredible. Coach (Andrew) Carlson has been a great help in any area needed as a volunteer.
“I appreciate this awesome group of seniors. They were 37-7 in their career and are remarkable young men.”
OAKLEY 26, CAREY 18
Carey..........................0.................12...............6......................0—18
Oakley........................2..................0...............0....................14—26
O: Duncan 9 pass from Pickett (run failed), 7:40
O: Bingham 34 run (pass failed), 3:48
C: Larna 11 pass from Wood (run failed), 8:10
C: Simpson 21 pass from Wood (pass failed), 5:24
C: Simpson 24 pass from Wood (run failed), 8:34
O: Duncan 72 pass from Pickett (run failed), 2:30
O: Toribau 37 pass from Pickett (Toribau pass from Pickett), 1:22
RUSHING: Carey: 47-174, Simpson 17-91, Larna 13-43, Wood 12-25, Perkes 3-14, Morey 1-4, Jensen 1-(-3). Oakley: Bingham 3-38, Pickett 11-24, Severe 2-11, Toribau 6-5, Cranney 1-4.
PASSING: Carey: Wood 18-30-0-3, 216 yards. Oakley: Pickett 12-21-1-3, 188 yards.
RECEIVING: Carey: Simpson 8-120, Perkes 4-48, Larna 5-44, Morey 1-4. Oakley: Duncan 4-103, Toribau 2-48, Praegitzer 3-25, Cranney 3-12.
PENALTIES: Carey 5-30. Oakley 3-26.
FIRST DOWNS: Carey 22. Oakley 11. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In