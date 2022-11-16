Carey dominated from the 3:38 mark of the first quarter until the 2:30 mark of the fourth quarter.

Two plays inside 58 seconds eliminated all of that work.

The No. 1-seeded Oakley Hornets scored touchdowns on two one-play drives in those 58 seconds to defeat No. 5-seeded Carey, 26-18, in the 1AD1 semifinals at Holt Arena in Pocatello on Nov. 10.

_DSC0065.JPG

The Carey football team dropped a 26-18 decision to No. 1 Oakley in the 1AD1 semifinals at Holt Arena in Pocatello on Nov. 10.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments