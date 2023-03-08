The Carey boys’ basketball team finished its season at 18-9 with a tough 69-58 loss to Potlatch in the 1AD1 consolation championship game on March 4 at Vallivue High School.
“This was a tough one,” longtime Panthers head coach Dick Simpson said. “But we moved up a division, and we were one of the final eight standing. I’m proud of what these kids accomplished. We’re the new kids on the block on this division. It sucks not to win a trophy, but it’s great we’re here. We were one of the eight best to get here. We played for three days.
“When you get to day three, sometimes it’s whoever has the best legs, or the most luck, or a shot falls here and there to get the momentum going. We were right with them until they got a three. We didn’t get a three. We didn’t get the next shot. They did pretty quick.”
Senior standout Carsn Perkes nailed a three-pointer with 4:12 left in the game for a 51-50 lead, the Panthers’ first since the second period.
Sophomore Preston Wood took an open three-pointer on Carey’s next possession, and it went halfway down and came back out.
“If Preston’s shot would have gone in to give us a four-point lead I think things might have been a little different,” Simpson said. “I don’t know how that shot didn’t go in. I want them to take those shots.”
Potlatch promptly went on an 8-0 run to take a 58-51 advantage with 1:49 left in the game, and Simspon called a timeout.
“They got some open threes today,” Simpson said. “One or two of them were contested a little bit. They shot the ball well.”
The Loggers were 9-for-20 from beyond the arc. They were 6-for-7 from three in the first half of their 79-58 win on Friday.
Potlatch missed their first four free throws of the fourth quarter and Carey took advantage of the miscues.
But the Loggers turned that around and made two at 3:01 (54-51), two at 1:15 (60-53), two at 1:02 (62-53), two at 49.4 (64-56) and two more at 32.6 (66-58). They made 1-of-2 with 24.6 seconds left for 11 straight made freebies.
“That’s how you close out games,” Simpson said.
The Panthers went scoreless for almost three minutes from Perkes’ three until Riley Morey scored at 1:21 to make it 58-53. Perkes hit another trey at 51.5 (64-56) and junior Owen Parke scored with 39.1 showing for a 64-58 score.
“We tried to foul just about everybody, and they still made them,” Simpson said.
Potlatch jumped out to a 10-2 lead with 4:49 left in the first quarter and 13-4 37 seconds later.
“We decided to man and full-court press, but they were able to get down the floor on us,” Simpson said. “They were cutting us pretty good, so we decided to switch it up and go zone. That held them at bay for a while. And like everything else, you figure it out.”
Carey scored right in a row for a 13-12 deficit at 2:45 and led 16-15 with 76 seconds left in the period.
Potlatch hit a three in the final seconds to take an 18-16 lead.
The Loggers held a 30-29 lead at halftime and scored 11 of the first 13 points in the third quarter for a 41-31 cushion.
“We went back to man and the kids felt they wanted to stay in man, so that’s what we did,” Simpson said. “It’s what we played most of the year and it’s what they’re comfortable with.”
Perkes hit back-to-back three-pointers at 4:37 and 3:52 to make it 41-37. Senior Colton Larna scored at 3:19 and Parke a three at 1:19 and it was 45-42 heading into the final eight minutes.
Wood scored to open the fourth quarter and the Panthers were down 45-44. Perkes led all scorers with 37 points. He was 13-for-27 from the floor and also grabbed seven rebounds. Parke added 12 points and seven boards.
“He’s a stud, and you have to put it in his hands,” Simpson said of Perkes. “He’s going to try to win the game. That’s all there is to it. He shot it well. There was a couple that could have gone in. If they’d a went in it would have changed the momentum for us.
“It was tough to get anything inside today. They’re hard to get it inside on. We got it inside a time or two, but they altered the shot trying to get it over them.”
The Panthers were 20-for-57 from the floor, including 10-for-31 from three-point range.
“They pretty well like each other a lot,” Simpson said said of his team. “They do a lot of things together, on and off the court. It’s not just basketball. They’ll go to places. They’ll go do things. They’ll hang together. They’ve all worked for me. They’ve all been associated with each other and that helps. It’s like a brotherhood.
“It’s more than just a basketball game. It’s life. They support each other on and off the court. If somebody’s having a bad day, somebody rallies. They put their arms around each other and say, ‘Come on, we can get it.’ That’s what we’ve tried to teach them.” ￼
