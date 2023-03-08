The Carey boys’ basketball team finished its season at 18-9 with a tough 69-58 loss to Potlatch in the 1AD1 consolation championship game on March 4 at Vallivue High School.

“This was a tough one,” longtime Panthers head coach Dick Simpson said. “But we moved up a division, and we were one of the final eight standing. I’m proud of what these kids accomplished. We’re the new kids on the block on this division. It sucks not to win a trophy, but it’s great we’re here. We were one of the eight best to get here. We played for three days.

“When you get to day three, sometimes it’s whoever has the best legs, or the most luck, or a shot falls here and there to get the momentum going. We were right with them until they got a three. We didn’t get a three. We didn’t get the next shot. They did pretty quick.”

