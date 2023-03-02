Carey basketball senior standouts Jane Parke and Berenice Vargas were named to the Snake River Conference all-conference teams.
Parke, who played the post, was joined on the second team by Shoshone’s Karlie Chapman, Murtaugh’s Courtney Jensen, Oakley’s Addie Mitton and Lighthouse Christian’s Jordan Wolverton.
Vargas, the point guard, was joined on the third team by Raft River’s Jessi Knudsen and Logan Jones, Oakley’s Kylan Jones and Jentry Hawker.
