Carey's Owen Parke prepares to pass the ball to a teammate during the first half of the Panthers' 66-49 victory over Murtaugh in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.
Carey senior point guard Conner Simpson prepares to take a three-pointer during the first half of the Panthers' 66-49 victory over Murtaugh in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.

It was an adjustment that Carey head coach Dick Simpson saw coming.

“We put Preston [Wood] on him, which helped,” Simpson said of Murtaugh senior Bryce Sanford. “Then we switched to a zone, which kind of took him out of the flow a little bit. Preston guarded him pretty good, just harassed him enough that it made a difference on him. He couldn’t get into a rhythm.”

Sanford had 11 first-quarter points as the Red Devils and Panthers were tied at 19 after eight minutes in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.

