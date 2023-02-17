Carey's Owen Parke prepares to pass the ball to a teammate during the first half of the Panthers' 66-49 victory over Murtaugh in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.
Carey senior point guard Conner Simpson prepares to take a three-pointer during the first half of the Panthers' 66-49 victory over Murtaugh in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.
Carey’s Preston Wood plays defense on Murtaugh’s Bryce Sanford during the second quarter of the Panthers’ 66-49 victory in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.
Carey’s coaches shout instructions to the players during the first half of the Panthers’ 66-49 victory over Murtaugh in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.
Carey’s coaches talk to the players during a timeout in the second quarter of the Panthers’ 66-49 victory over Murtaugh in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Feb. 15 at Jerome High School.
Carey's Owen Parke shoots and makes a free throw during the second quarter of the Panthers' 66-49 victory over Murtaugh in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.
Carey's Preston Wood brings the ball upcourt during the second quarter of the Panthers' 66-49 victory over Murtaugh in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.
Carey’s Owen Parke takes a shot near the free throw line during the first half of the Panthers’ 66-49 victory over Murtaugh in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.
Carey’s Carsn Perkes drives to the basket against Murtaugh’s defense during the first half of the Panthers’ 66-49 victory in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.
Carey’s Conner Simpson makes a move during the second quarter of the Panthers’ 66-49 victory over Murtaugh in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Feb. 15 at Jerome High School.
Carey’s Riley Morey plays defense on Murtaugh’s Ashton Anderson during the first half of the Panthers’ 66-49 victory in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.
Carey’s coaches talk to the players during a timeout in the second quarter of the Panthers’ 66-49 victory over Murtaugh in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.
Carey's Carsn Perkes goes in for a reverse layup during the first half of the Panthers' 66-49 victory over Murtaugh in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.
Carey’s Chris Gamino dribbles up the court during the second quarter of the Panthers’ 66-49 victory over Murtaugh in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.
It was an adjustment that Carey head coach Dick Simpson saw coming.
“We put Preston [Wood] on him, which helped,” Simpson said of Murtaugh senior Bryce Sanford. “Then we switched to a zone, which kind of took him out of the flow a little bit. Preston guarded him pretty good, just harassed him enough that it made a difference on him. He couldn’t get into a rhythm.”
Sanford had 11 first-quarter points as the Red Devils and Panthers were tied at 19 after eight minutes in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals on Jan. 15 at Jerome High School.
“We overcame a little adversity there in the first quarter and didn’t panic. We rode it out,” Simpson said.
Wood took over the defensive duties on Sanford and made a difference.
“I tried to do everything I could to bother his shot because he was on tonight, making a lot of good shots,” Wood said. “Riley [Morey] was doing great on him, but he was making hard shots. He made hard shots on me so I decided to do what I could, getting as close to him as I could.
“We knew he was their shooter all along. He came prepared and made a lot of shots, so we did our best to guard him. He hit one or two on me but then I got settled in, figured it out a little bit and worked what I know how to do.”
Carey held Murtaugh to five points in the second period, took a 35-24 halftime lead, thanks to a Carsn Perkes banked three as time expired, and cruised to a 66-49 victory.
The No. 2 Panthers face No. 1 Castleford, a 43-33 victor over Oakley, at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at CSI for the district championship and a berth in the state tournament.
“You can’t play scared. The goal is to win,” Perkes said.
Sanford finished with 20 points, his last six coming in the fourth quarter on a pair of 3s when the game was already decided.
“He’s one of those kids that is more of a set shooter, he needs a little bit of space. If you’re in his grill all the time ... we’ve been preaching to Preston all week about it,” Simpson said. “We figured we had to match him with height. He played him well.”
While Sanford was making his share, so was Carey—especially Perkes. He was feeling it in the first half.
“The ball was coming off my hand well,” he said.
Perkes went from scorer to facilitator in the second half as Murtaugh came out with a box-and-1 defense against the Carey senior.
“I feel like my four guys can beat their four guys any day, so I watched a little bit, set some screens, got the ball and looked for my teammates because they were making shots,” he said.
“We wanted to move him somewhere and told him he’d get his touches—it would just come from somewhere else,” Simpson said. “He didn’t force anything.
“There were times I was pretty impressed how we moved the ball from side to side and found the open guy. When we move the ball well, we get open threes, and we can usually make a lot of them.”
The Panthers are 16-7 and have won nine of their last 11, including beating the Red Devils at home on Senior Night one week ago.
“Sometimes that’s the worst thing playing that close together because I’m sure they made a few adjustments,” Simpson said. “I felt like we were able to make some adjustments on the fly because we didn’t play a zone against them last week.”
Added Perkes, “They like to run a high 1-2-2 or a 1-3-1 and we worked on passing over their long arms and finding the open guy. We worked a lot on that so there weren’t as many turnovers.”
Carey’s Owen Parke scored to open the third quarter and Wood and Conner Simpson hit back-to-back treys to take that 11-point halftime lead to 19 at 43-24 with 5:55 showing.
Senior Chris Gamino buried another 3-pointer at 4:27 and Morey hit another at 2:41 for a 50-32 cushion. Perkes scored with nine seconds left for a 55-36 lead and he and Simpson, the point guard, were done for the evening.
Wood scored, made two free throws and Morey scored off a wonderful feed from Parke for Carey’s biggest lead at 62-40.
“We had to get more ball movement, drive, penetrate and kick and get some open 3s,” Wood said of the second half. “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year, but it’s all working out. We’re playing hard at the end and we’re peaking at the right moment, like we wanted to.” ￼
