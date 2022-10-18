22-10-07-Carey-fb-Defense.jpg

Carey’s Nik Versis (12) and Riley Morey chase Glenns Ferry’s quarterback Landon Stuart during the Panthers’ 62-14 victory on Derrick Parke Memorial Field.

 Photo courtesy of John Peck

The Carey defense made a statement at Murtaugh.

Six players totaled double figures in tackles in a 58-14 victory on Oct. 14.

Senior Ellis Jensen, junior Nik Versis and sophomore Preston Wood all had 14 tackles, while sophomore AJ Black had 13, senior Colton Larna 11 and sophomore Matt Young 10.

