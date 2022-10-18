The Carey defense made a statement at Murtaugh.
Six players totaled double figures in tackles in a 58-14 victory on Oct. 14.
Senior Ellis Jensen, junior Nik Versis and sophomore Preston Wood all had 14 tackles, while sophomore AJ Black had 13, senior Colton Larna 11 and sophomore Matt Young 10.
The defense also had three interceptions in the 28-point fourth quarter. Two of those went the distance.
Wood intercepted a pass and went 40 yards to the house, and then Versis went 34 yards to pay dirt to close the scoring.
Senior Riley Morey’s theft was in-between the scores.
Carey (5-2, 4-1 Snake River Conference) welcomes Raft River (5-2, 4-1) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Derrick Parke Memorial Field for the No. 2 seed in the conference and quite possibly the No. 5 seed in the 1AD1 playoffs.
Oakley will be the conference champs after victories over both teams.
The Panthers held a 30-6 lead after three quarters.
Murtaugh made it 30-14 on a 4-yard pass from Soyer Young to Chandler Jones and a two-point run by Young.
Larna answered rather quickly on a 42-yard scamper to the end zone.
Wood’s pick-six was next, and his pass to Morey converted the two-pointer and a 44-14 lead.
The Panthers made it 52-14 after the Morey thievery, as Larna went 50 yards for the score and Jensen backed it up with the two-point run.
Versis’ interception and return sealed the scoring.
Wood-to-Morey and a two-point run by senior Conner Simpson gave Carey an 8-0 led in the first quarter.
It was 16-0 two plays into the second period as Simpson punched it in from the 2 and ran in the two-pointer.
The Red Devils made it 16-early in the third quarter and the Panthers answered three plays later on a 7-yarder from Wood to Morey.
Simpson scored on a 4-yard run and Larna added the two-pointer to make it 30-6.
C: Morey 15 pass from Wood (Simpson run)
C: Simpson 2 run (Simpson run)
M: Young 40 pass from Anderson (run failed)
C: Morey 7 pass from Wood (run failed)
C: Simpson 1 run (Larna run)
M: Jones 4 pass from Young (Young run)
C: Larna 42 run (run failed)
C: Wood 40 interception return (Morey pass from Wood)
C: Larna 50 run (Jensen run)
C: Versis 34 interception return (pass failed)
RUSHING: Carey, Larna 13-138, Simpson 10-50, Wood 7-46, Jensen 1-4, Morey 1-3. Murtaugh, Neri 26-91, Jones 6-72, Merrick 8-23, Young 8-18, Anerson 1-2, Lopez 1-0, Team 1-(-17).
PASSING: Carey, Wood 7-11-1-2, 61 yards; Larna 0-1-1-0, 0 yards. Murtaugh, Anderson 2-4-0-1, 49 yards; Young 2-8-3-1, 16 yards; Neri 1-2-0-0, 3 yards; Jones 0-3-0-0, 0 yards.
RECEIVING: Carey, Morey 2-22, Larna 2-22, Simpson 1-11, Perkes 1-6. Murtaugh, Young 1-40, Jones 4-28.
FIRST DOWNS: Carey 15. Murtaugh 16.
PENALTIES: Carey 2-10. Murtaugh 2-15. ￼
