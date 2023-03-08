23-03-08-Carey-Carsn Perkes.jpg

Carsn Perkes

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

Carey senior standout Carsn Perkes was selected the Snake River Conference co-Player of the Year.

He helped lead the Panthers to the 1AD1 Real Dairy Shootout State Basketball Tournament March 2-4 at Vallivue High School, where they lost to Potlatch in the consolation championship game.

Perkes averaged 23.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

23-03-08-Carey-ConnerSimpson.jpg

Conner Simpson
23-03-08-Carey-RileyMorey.jpg

Riley Morey
