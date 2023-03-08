Carey senior standout Carsn Perkes was selected the Snake River Conference co-Player of the Year.
He helped lead the Panthers to the 1AD1 Real Dairy Shootout State Basketball Tournament March 2-4 at Vallivue High School, where they lost to Potlatch in the consolation championship game.
Perkes averaged 23.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
He was recently selected to participate in the 20th annual Idaho High School All-Star Basketball Game on March 25 at Christianson Gymnasium at Northern Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.
The seniors-only event will feature players from the Boise metropolitan area squaring off against players from the rest of the state. Perkes will be a member of the Region Team.
Perkes shares the conference honor with Valley senior Kyle Christensen.
Carey’s Dick Simpson was named Coach of the Year, along with Castleford’s Alex Wells.
Panthers senior point guard Conner Simpson was a first-team selection. He averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Carey senior guard Riley Morey was an honorable mention selection. He averaged 4.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
Simpson was joined on the first team by Lighthouse Christian’s Hayato Yamada, Castleford’s Santi Alvarado and Ethan Rowland, and Hansen’s Salvador Carmarillo.
Making the second team were Oakley’s Porter Pickett and Isaac Crannery, Murtaugh’s Bryce Sanford, Raft River’s Kuy Heaton and Castleford’s Jayme Ramos.
Joining Morey on the honorable mention list was Murtaugh’s Chandler Jones, Valley’s Pedro Robles, Castleford’s Gabe Mahannah, Hansen’s Afton Miller and Raft River’s Tate Whitaker.
