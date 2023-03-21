Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
March 21, 2023
Carey’s Matt Young holds the Panthers in place for the last leg of the boys 4x400-meter relay as Carey took first in the final race of the day at the 4A IHSAA State Track and Field Championship in 2022.
The Carey and Wood River High School track teams got on the track Thursday, March 16, to open the season with some competition.
The Panthers were at the Valley Invitational and the Wolverines at the Jerome Quad.
Shayli Smith led the Carey girls with three wins—100 hurdles (17.06), high jump (4-10) and as a member of the 4x100 relay team (56.01) with Leecee Reay, Mialee Hennefer and Ashley Zarate.
The sprint medley relay team (100-100-200-400) of Hennefer, Reay, Zarate and Olivia Nilsen was third in 2:06.19.
Reay took third in the long jump (13-4.75), Nilsen fourth in the 800 (2:55.87), Abby Whittier fourth in the 400 (1:13.91) and sixth in the shot put (26-2), Viviana Palomera sixth in the 100 hurdles (20.64) and triple jump (26-8.75). In the discus, Meredith Hoskins was fifth, and Maddie Bennion sixth (66-4).
Conner Simpson, Matt Young, Hagen Hennefer and Carsn Perkes won the 4x100 in 48.10 for the Panthers.
Riley Morey (54.49) and Perkes (56.82) went 1-2 in the 400.
Young took second in the triple jump (37-8) and third in the high jump (5-4).
Brody Quillin, Will Parke, Ronan Hoy and Morey (4:10.36) were third in the sprint medley relay (200-200-400-800). Hoy took sixth in the 1600 (6:12.00).
Wolverines start strong in Jerome
Gunnar Kimball started the year well for Wood River.
He won the pole vault (14-0), was second in the long jump (19-1.75) and fifth in the 100 (11.6).
Zack Dilworth, Christian Hernandez, Porter Thompson, and Emmett Stouffer won the spring medley relay in 4:22.6. Dilworth was third in the 200 (23.9) and sixth in the 100 (11.7).
Ethan Hanson captured the 400 (53.5), followed by teammates Thompson (third, 54.9), Dylan Gill (fifth, 55.8) and Satya Reedman (sixth, 56.4).
Stouffer was second in the 800 (2:10.7) and sixth in the 1600 (5:20.0).
Peyton Sorensen placed second in the 200 (23.8). Mosi Slotten was third in the long jump (18-6), and Daniel Servin fourth in the discus (110-11).
Lizzie Lipman won the 400 (1:04.1) and took second in the 800 (2:34.8) and 200 (28.3).
The 4x100 relay team (54.7) of Parker Higgins, Stella Oelerich, Larae Zimmerman, and Asha Singh finished first.
Oelerich was second in the pole vault (8-0) and third in the high jump (4-8). Higgins was fourth in the 100 (14.6) and pole vault (7-6).
Cynthia Reyes won the discus (79-8) and was sixth in the 200 (30.0).
Elise Voorhees placed fifth in the triple jump (25-5.75) and sixth in the 400 (1:10.0).
Isabella Diedrick was fifth in the long jump (12-4.25) and Peyton Wood fifth in the discus (64-7).
Both programs are back at it on March 31, The Wolverines at the Minico Quad and the Panthers at the Firth Cougar Classic. ￼
