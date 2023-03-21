Carey track runner Matt Young (copy)

Carey’s Matt Young holds the Panthers in place for the last leg of the boys 4x400-meter relay as Carey took first in the final race of the day at the 4A IHSAA State Track and Field Championship in 2022.

 Express file photo by Jon Mentzer

The Carey and Wood River High School track teams got on the track Thursday, March 16, to open the season with some competition.

The Panthers were at the Valley Invitational and the Wolverines at the Jerome Quad.

Shayli Smith led the Carey girls with three wins—100 hurdles (17.06), high jump (4-10) and as a member of the 4x100 relay team (56.01) with Leecee Reay, Mialee Hennefer and Ashley Zarate.

GunnarKimball-PV

Wood River senior Gunnar Kimball