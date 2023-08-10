23-08-11-carey-wrhs-track-renovations-3

Wood River High School’s new track surface and painting was finished this month.

 Courtesy photo by Shawn Bennion

Track and field renovations at a pair of local high schools are underway and nearing completion, courtesy of a voter-approved plant facilities levy.

Carey and Wood River high schools’ track and field programs are projected to have new tracks for their upcoming track and field seasons later in the 2023-2024 school year.

In a May school board meeting, trustees approved the projects to fix the high schools’ tracks. The Carey High track recommended budget was $727,881.55, and the Wood River High track recommended budget was $146,051.25.

23-08-11-carey-wrhs-track-renovations-1

Renovations are in progress at Carey High School’s track.

