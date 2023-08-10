Track and field renovations at a pair of local high schools are underway and nearing completion, courtesy of a voter-approved plant facilities levy.
Carey and Wood River high schools’ track and field programs are projected to have new tracks for their upcoming track and field seasons later in the 2023-2024 school year.
In a May school board meeting, trustees approved the projects to fix the high schools’ tracks. The Carey High track recommended budget was $727,881.55, and the Wood River High track recommended budget was $146,051.25.
While the total expenditures have not been finalized, Director of Buildings and Grounds Shawn Bennion said the two projects are close to their budget.
“The renovations for [Carey High School] came in over the budgeted amount for the plant facility levy and Wood River came under the budgeted amount… but the board approved [the costs] in one of the previous meetings,” Bennion said.
The Carey High School track is going through a complete reconstruction.
“The Carey track was put in back in the 1970s,” Bennion said. “It would have been a waste of money just to resurface over the top of the existing surface, so we’re securing up the base, putting down a concrete divider inside and outside of the track, (using) new asphalt and new 15 mm track surface.”
The renovations don’t stop at the main track, though.
“In addition to (the main track), we’re building a pad off of the track on the visitors’ sideline,” Bennion said. “So, during football games, the visitors’ bleachers are not sitting on the track surface to protect the integrity of the track surface long term.”
Additionally, some of the pits are being relocated around the field.
“We’re moving the discus pits to where boys and girls discus will be throwing next to each other,” Bennion said. “We’re also moving the long jump and triple jump pits to the inside of the track along the sidelines so we can run long jump and triple jump simultaneously, boys and girls ... to not interfere with the running events later on.”
As for when the renovation may be complete, the weather plays a big role.
“This fall, with the Carey track asphalt, it’s going down in August and then it’s got to cure for about four weeks prior to putting the rubber surface,” Bennion said. “So that rubber surface is really just going to be dependent on night time temperatures. We can’t dip below 40 degrees (Fahrenheit) for night time temperatures to put that on.”
Bennion said the soonest they could put the rubber surface would be the third week of September. After that, he said the construction team would need to paint the rubber after it is cured, “pushing into the first part of October in an ideal situation” for the track’s completion.
Meanwhile, Wood River’s track renovation mainly concerned its surface.
“We changed from a red track surface,” Bennion said. “Track surfaces are supposed to be redone every eight to 10 years. (The previous) surface had some divots, low points, chip, and gouges in it.”
The track’s surface has now been replaced and repainted black with green exchange zones.
Additionally, Bennion said the project will tear out the asphalt runway for the long and triple jump pits and go back in with a concrete base. Then, they will spray a rubberized track surface over the base.
Because the Carey renovation is of priority right now and both projects have the same contractor, Bennion said that there is not an exact timetable set for when Wood River’s long and triple jump pit will be completed. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In