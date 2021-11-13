This game is a wrap. Carey moves on to the IHSAA 1AD2 8-man Football Milk Bowl Championship next Saturday.
Carey looked good from the beginning of the game.
Simpson finished with 15 carries for 189 yards, 1 touchdown.
Morey tallied 3 interceptions--all in the second half including a 15-yard pick-6 touchdown.
Championship scenario:
If Castleford wins, Carey and Castleford will play next Saturday at Albertsons Stadium (the blue turf) at Boise State University with time TBA.
If Kendrick wins, Carey and Kendrick will play next Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in the University of Idaho in Moscow with time TBA.
This game is all but over with Kirkland putting in his reserves with about 4 minutes left in the game. Carey will be moving on for another shot at the title. The Panthers await the winner of Castleford and Kendrick.
Things are getting ugly now for Dietrich. Carey up big.
TOUCHDOWN: Morey w/ the pick-6 on Power, a 15 yd TD return. PAT: Morey w/ the pass from Perkes. Carey rolling and looking good, 54-14 #IDPreps— Jon Mentzer (@jonathanmentzer) November 13, 2021
Following a Riley Morey interception for Carey, the Panthers score 2 plays later when Simpson carries the ball for 33-yard score.
The Panthers are up big now 46-14.
TOUCHDOWN: Simpson goes 33 yd touchdown...175 yards on ground so far. PAT no good. Panthers up big 46-14 #IDPreps— Jon Mentzer (@jonathanmentzer) November 13, 2021
Carey causes Dietrich to turn the ball over on downs. Blue Devils tried a fake punt, but Carey sniffed that out quickly. The turnover on downs set up Carey in nice field position. Bennion scored five plays later.
TOUCHDOWN: Bennion w/ 1 yd score...PAT: Bennion run good...Carey up 40-14 #idpreps— Jon Mentzer (@jonathanmentzer) November 13, 2021
More thoughts:
Carey is a first half team so it's no surprise the Panthers jumped out to a huge lead in the first two quarters.
Remember last year's championship game where Carey held a 22-8 lead against Dietrich and the Blue Devils made an epic comeback.
Dietrich receives the ball in the start of the third quarter so I'm sure Carey will be aware to net let up on any defensive front.
However, 32-14 lead for Carey looks more daunting with Simpson in the backfield. He's been his typical wrecking ball-type player. He's hard to tackle and has fast lateral movement that is tough to tackle, especially for bigger defenders. On defense, Simpson also has made some key tackles.
There are no turnovers; however, there were slight scares from both teams with fumbles. Both teams have fumbled the ball twice, but the offense recovering every time.
First half thoughts:
Carey dominated on both sides of the ball. Connor Simpson (116 rushing yards) has done pretty much what everyone thought he would do. I noticed that head coach Lane Kirkland used a few formation sets with Simpson receiving the ball on direct snaps, which makes sense if he's being used so much.
The Panther defense has swarmed Cody Power and the Dietrich offense with just over 100 yards of total offense from the Blue Devils. Dietrich did manage to score right before halftime to give the Blue Devils some momentum going into the locker rooms, but so far this has been a dominant performance by Kirkalnd's guys.
Sneddon with 10 carries with 55 yards for Dietrich.
Surprise players of the half: junior wide receiver Riley Morey and Colton Larna.
Dietrich ran 18 more plays than Carey.
Carey has 162 rushing yards--Simpson with 10 carries 116 yards.
Carsn Perkes is about as perfect as you can get. He is 2-for-2 passing with 2 touchdown scores to Chase Bennion and Riley Morey.
HALFTIME: Carey 32, Dietrich 14 #idpreps— Jon Mentzer (@jonathanmentzer) November 13, 2021
TOUCHDOWN: Dietrich scores on 16 yd Powers to Robinson...PAT: pass good. Dietrich cuts into Carey lead...Panthers still up 32-14 #IDPreps— Jon Mentzer (@jonathanmentzer) November 13, 2021
Dietrich looking to score before halftime...Blue Devils get the ball on 16 yd line w/ 2 sec. left...Dietrich trying to end this tough 1st half on a high note...#IDPreps
TOUCHDOWN: Perkes to Riley Morey for 23-yd TD pass...PAT: Perkes to Morey pass good...Carey up big in 1st half, 32-6 #IDPreps— Jon Mentzer (@jonathanmentzer) November 13, 2021
Carey is at 201 yards of total offense with Dietrich at 118 of total yards.
Carey's Connor Simpson is already over 100 yards rushing--109 yards on 9 carries
TOUCHDOWN: Larna w/ the 27-yard score...PAT: run good...Carey up 24-6 in 2nd qtr...#IDPreps— Jon Mentzer (@jonathanmentzer) November 13, 2021
Early thoughts so far on the timeout.
Carey is playing like a well-oiled machine on both offense and defense. Simpson is doing his thing as he just rattled off a 43-yard run to put Carey in Dietrich's territory. This is coming after Carey's defense forced the Blue Devils to turn the ball over on downs.
TOUCHDOWN: Perkes runs in from 3 yds to give Carey another score...PAT good...Carey up 16-6 in 2nd qtr#IDPreps— Jon Mentzer (@jonathanmentzer) November 13, 2021
TOUCHDOWN: Dietrich scores with Power to Shaw 9 yd pass on 4th & goal...Shaw with the nice catch...PAT run no good...Carey holds an 8-6 lead in 1st qtr... #idpreps— Jon Mentzer (@jonathanmentzer) November 13, 2021
57 yards, 5 play series for Carey to go up 8-0 on a Carsn Perkes to Chase Bennion 39-yard score. PAT good...Carey up 8-0.
If people don't know already, the game will be livestreamed online at the NFHS Network. The game will also have a live radio broadcast on Idahosports.com.
Couldn't make the trip to Holt Arena for Carey/Dietrich...follow my live tweets and live blogs for live updates on the game...https://t.co/7CcKnFKo7g#idpreps— Jon Mentzer (@jonathanmentzer) November 13, 2021
Getting ready for the kick off between Carey Panthers (10-0) and Dietirch Blue Devils (7-3) in the IHSAA 1AD2 8-man semi-final game at Idaho State University's Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In