Carey High School volleyball topped the Sun Valley Community School in a five-set cross-county thriller on Thursday, Sept. 7.
“We talked about this from the very beginning before the game even started because Sun Valley, they’re great,” Carey head coach Teresa Smith said about the tight game. “It wasn’t going to be a walk in the park, they’re going to have to come out and work hard to get this one tonight, and they did.”
Playing on Carey's home court, the two Blaine County squads broke even on the first two sets, with SVCS taking the first set 25-22 and Carey taking set two 25-18.
The third set brought in the first dose of dramatics, with ten ties throughout the frame. Three straight SVCS attacking errors gave Carey a 21-19 lead, after which neither squad could string together more than two points in a row. With the score tied 25-25, Cutthroat’s got the lead back on a block that deflected off a Carey player out of bounds. A Cutthroat ace sealed the deal to give SVCS a 27-25 third set win, and a 2-1 advantage in the match.
With their backs against the wall, the Panthers ripped off an 8-2 start to the fourth set aided by seven SVCS errors. The Cutthroats cut the lead down a few times, but couldn't get within four points. The Panthers pulled away with a dominant offensive run to open up a 17-9 lead. Carey senior defensive specialist Mialee Hennefer started the run off with an ace. The Panthers then scored three consecutive kills, one from a well placed dump by junior setter Paige Black, the second from an overpass kill by junior outside hitter Meredith Hoskins and the third from a well-placed swing by opposite hitter Olivia Nilsen.
The Cutthroats got a break off a Panthers’ service error before they had an error of their own to bring the score to 22-10. The two teams traded points from there. Carey came out on top with a 25-12 fourth win, the largest point differential in the match.
The first half of the deciding fifth set looked like a repeat of the fourth. Carey again rolled off to an 8-2 start. However, the Cutthroats fought back to bring the score to 10-6 and here, the fireworks from both sides really began.
Cutthroat freshman middle blocker Faith Enderle fired off an ace to bring the score to 10-7. Carey retaliated instantly as Hoskins carefully placed a tip for a kill to make it 11-7. The Cutthroats then went on a 6-2 run behind three kills, a Carey error, an ace and a block to even the set up at 13-13.
The Panthers weren’t down and out, though. And with the crowd roaring in excitement, Carey took the lead when senior middle hitter Rylie Quillin hit the ball into an SVCS blocker out of bounds. Momentum swinging their way, Carey closed out the match with another precise dump kill from Black.
SVCS head coach Natalie Heurkins spoke highly of the Panthers' determination in her team’s loss and they can learn from it.
“A lot of these teams we play are very scrappy and they don’t give up,” Heurkins said. “There’s balls that don’t seem like they’re coming back and then they end up coming back and over. I think we need to play with that same grit and tenacity and just really fight for every single point.”
Heurkins also said the team “loved playing” Carey and would like a rematch in the future.
Smith emphasized how well the Panthers played to stay in the game and each player that stepped up to the challenge.
“I was proud of them because they were scrappers,” Smith said. “We dug balls that didn’t even look possible to dig. I was proud of players that stepped up.
"Mialee did a great job serving for us, we had amazing blocks, Riley, Maggie (D’Orazio), Olivia and Meredith had amazing hits, Paige, our setter, did a great job with our libero Andie (Simpson)…I was just super proud of these girls for not quitting, not giving up, and working together as a team.”
Smith looks to keep the team moving up by maintaining their passion throughout the whole season.
“We’ve still got things that we’ve got to work on but the biggest thing is (the team’s) energy level,” Smith said. “When these girls have high energy levels, they’re phenomenal. That’s the whole key, just keeping our energy level up and just working hard every single day in practice to get the job done.”
Next up, SVCS traveled down the road to play in the Wood River tourney on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Carey traveled away to play Lighthouse on Tuesday, Sept. 12 after presstime.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In