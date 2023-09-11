Carey-SVCS-five-set-2

Carey senior middle hitter Maddie Bennion at the net against SVCS.

Carey High School volleyball topped the Sun Valley Community School in a five-set cross-county thriller on Thursday, Sept. 7.

“We talked about this from the very beginning before the game even started because Sun Valley, they’re great,” Carey head coach Teresa Smith said about the tight game. “It wasn’t going to be a walk in the park, they’re going to have to come out and work hard to get this one tonight, and they did.”

Playing on Carey's home court, the two Blaine County squads broke even on the first two sets, with SVCS taking the first set 25-22 and Carey taking set two 25-18.

