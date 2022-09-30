Carey-fb-Kirkland-Wood

Carey head football coach Lane Kirkland talks to sophomore quarterback Preston Wood during the first half of last week’s loss to Oakley. The Panthers visit Valley tonight.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

The Carey football team visits Valley tonight.

The 7 p.m. kickoff gives the Panthers an avenue to get back to their winning ways.

“The goal in a game like this is to play at our level,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “We will work on some things but intend to play our game.”

sports@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments