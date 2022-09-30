The 7 p.m. kickoff gives the Panthers an avenue to get back to their winning ways.
“The goal in a game like this is to play at our level,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “We will work on some things but intend to play our game.”
The Panthers (2-2) are coming off a 42-36 loss to 1AD1 top-seeded Oakley last week on Derrick Parke Memorial Field as they committed five turnovers. They had six in the season-opening 7-0 loss to Grace.
“In 2017, we had a total of four turnovers in a 12-0 season,” Kirkland said. “In 2018, we had a total of five turnovers in another 12-0 season. Each of those seasons we forced over 20 turnovers.
“Most of our turnovers have been picks (9), so, obviously, we need to clean up the passing game by quicker ball delivery and accuracy, precise route running, and overall better play execution.”
Carey’s defense gave up drives of 20- and 19-plays last week. One ended in a goal-line stand and the other in a touchdown.
The 19-play drive started with a 12-yard holding penalty, and the visitors were facing a first-and-22 at the 11. The drive continued when the Hornets rolled out a fake punt on fourth-and-7 at the 26.
“Generally, teams that sustain long drives will make mistakes and have turnovers—Oakley did not,” Kirkland said. “But they had to earn every yard, and all but two touchdowns the other night. You notice we never fatigued or let up.
“That’s what’s impressive with our defense.”
The Panthers gave up two short fields last week after turnovers, and the Hornets capitalized both times. One of those happened five plays after the goal-line stand.
Carey’s 25-man roster is down six players due to injury.
“Welcome to 8-man football,” Kirkland said. “Playing both ways and on special teams is our way of life. We’ll have a few series where we will rest a kid, but this year—not too often. We knew coming into this year with a smaller roster we would have to be conditioned better than ever.
“So, we have been killing it with sandbag drills, HIIT drills, sprints, etc. Our roster is full of farm kids—they know how to work hard and work together. Practice for them is like recess.”
Senior Riley Morey caught four passes for 108 yards and two scores last week. Senior running back Conner Simpson had 86 yards on 11 carries.
Valley (1-4) has lost three in a row, being outscored by an average of 49-15.
“After last week we know what our potential is,” Kirkland said, “and we know what it’s going to take to play deep into November.” ￼
