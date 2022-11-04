The Carey football team was tested, faced adversity and, 20 years later, came away with an 1AD1 quarterfinal playoff victory over host Notus.
The Panthers scored the final three touchdowns in a 46-16 victory and will face No. 1 Oakley next week in one semifinal game.
“That first half was a test of wills to see who had the most courage, stamina and perseverance,” said Carey head coach Lane Kirkland, whose team dropped a contest by eight points to Notus in 2002 on the same field in the same round of the playoffs. “We were toe-to-toe for quite a while there.
“It took a while for us to figure out some blocking. We look like a second-half team, this whole year. Taking the time against these good team to come out and keep swinging, doing what we do. The same thing happened today.
“We came out swinging hard and we finished strong in the second half.”
Notus sophomore quarterback Benny Guevara tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to junior Grayson Benetiz on fourth-and-goal with 4:03 left in the third quarter. Senior Carter Woodland ran in the two-pointer and the Pirates trailed the Panthers, 24-16.
That was it for the hosts.
Carey senior running back Conner Simpson caught a swing pass from sophomore quarterback Preston Wood on third-and-8 from the 48 and raced to paydirt for a 30-16 lead at the 2:12 mark.
The Panthers took over on their next possession one play and a punt into the fourth period and wasted no time.
Simpson took a handoff and raced 61 yards to a first-and-goal at the 10. Senior running back Colton Larna ran it in from there two plays later. Simpson’s two-pointer made it 38-16 with 10:23 left in the contest.
“They (the offensive line) had great blocks and set it up for me,” Simpson said of the run. “It was a good team win.”
After holding Notus on downs, Simpson ran it for 2, 12, Larna for 12, Simpson for 10 and Larna for the final 26 yards with 2:34 on the clock. Simpson’s two-pointer made it 46-16.
“It’s trusting that our teammates are going to do their job and just make sure we do our job,” Larna said. “It’s really what it comes down to—everybody doing their job 100 percent every play. It’s a really good feeling.”
Wood opened the scoring when he scooped up a fumble and went in from the 5 with 4:54 left in the first period.
Notus came right back with a 15-play, 65-yard drive that culminated in a 12-yard pass from Guevara to senior Tyler Stephens. Woodland’s two-point run tied things at 8 with 9:35 showing in the second period.
Carey answered with the big play being a 32-yard pass from Wood to senior Carsn Perkes on fourth-and-8 from the Pirates’ 39.
“Coach asked, ‘What are we gonna do,’” Perkes said. “I said, ‘I’m pretty sure that I can beat my guy.’ He told me to do a comeback route. But the guy pressed me so much. I threw him off and did a slant. Preston had a pretty good throw.”
Wood scored from the 2 on third down and Perkes’ run made it 16-8 with 2:15 left before half.
Notus marched down the field and had a first-and-10 at the 19, but a holding penalty and a sack moved the ball back to the 41 and the clock ran out.
“We talk about the minor things that need to be fixed,” senior linebacker Ellis Jensen said. “Halftime is the time we usually talk about that, and we get those things figured out.”
Notus ran the ball for 97 yards in the first half and 75 in the second half.
“Talking with coach, Mr. (Lane) Durtschi, he explained to us what we needed to do better and that was talking to each other and telling each other what we can do better, but not criticizing each other,” junior lineman Nik Versis said.
(This story will be updated).
C: Wood 5 fumble recovery (Simpson run), 4:54
N: Stephens 12 pass from Guevara (Woodland run), 9:35
C: Wood 2 run (Perkes run), 2:15
C: Simpson 3 run (Simpson run), 8:27
N: Benitez 5 pass form Guevara (Woodland run), 4:03
C: Simpson 48 pass from Wood (run failed), 2:12
C: Larna 10 run (Simpson run), 10:23
C: Larna 26 run (Simpson run), 2:34
RUSHING: Carey: 32-257 (Simpson 15-160, Larna 11-78, Perkes 2-15, Wood 3-7, Morey 1-(-3). Notus: 46-172. Woodland 26-117, Stafford 4-31, Hill 10-17, Guevara 11-5, Benitez 2-2.
PASSING: Carey: Wood 4-6-0-1, 104 yards. Notus: Guevara 9-15-0-2, 107 yards.
RECEIVING: Carey: Perkes 2-53, Simpson 2-51. Notus: Benitez 3-51, Stephens 4-37, Hill 1-14, Woodland 1-5.
FIRST DOWNS: Carey 15. Notus 17.
PENALTIES: Carey 3-25. Notus 7-67
