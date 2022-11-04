The Carey football team was tested, faced adversity and, 20 years later, came away with an 1AD1 quarterfinal playoff victory over host Notus.

The Panthers scored the final three touchdowns in a 46-16 victory and will face No. 1 Oakley next week in one semifinal game.

“That first half was a test of wills to see who had the most courage, stamina and perseverance,” said Carey head coach Lane Kirkland, whose team dropped a contest by eight points to Notus in 2002 on the same field in the same round of the playoffs. “We were toe-to-toe for quite a while there.

