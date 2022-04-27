Twenty-eight teams between 1A-5A divisions converged on Davis Field at Idaho State University in Pocatello for the DirectCom Invitational on Saturday, April 23, with the Carey Panthers testing their mettle against challenging track and field teams.
Carey junior Shayli Smith continued her impressive performances for the 2022 season. Smith took second place out of 47 runners in the girls 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 49.71 seconds. She was a little over one second behind the winner, North Fremont senior Graycee Litton, who finished in 48.56 seconds.
Smith’s success didn’t stop with the hurdles. She tied for third place in the girls high jump with Aberdeen senior Courtney Phillips when both athletes jumped 4 feet, 8 inches. Pocatello junior Hallie Pearson (4-10) took second, and Firth senior Tara Butler (5-0) took first.
The Carey girls finished in 13th place with 21.5 points. The boys tied for 25th with three total points.
Other impressive Carey performances were the girls 4x100-meter relay team of freshman Ashley Zarate, senior Lexi Nachtman, sophomore Mialee Hennefer and senior Kourtney Patterson, which finished in fourth place with 53.13 seconds.
The only points for the boys team was the sprint-medley relay team of junior Connor Simpson, freshman AJ Black, freshman Matt Young and senior Chase Bennion, which took seventh place with a time of 3 minutes, 59.82 seconds.
Carey hurdlers a highlight as 1A athletes face off in Espil meet
Last week, Carey’s Smith and Hagerman senior Dalli Elison dueled in the hurdles at the Barry Espil track and field meet at Murtaugh on Wednesday, April 20.
Smith won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 16.02 seconds–a personal best—with Elison in second (16.72). Elison then took the spotlight by winning the 300-meter hurdles in 48.10 seconds, as Smith settled for second place in 48.78 seconds.
According to athletic.com, their times were the best recorded this season in the Idaho High School Activities Association 1A rankings. Smith also won the girls’ high jump at 5-0, giving the Carey girls two of their four gold medals.
Murtaugh’s Red Devils swept the team honors, piling up 174 points for their girls and 127 points for their boys—144 of those combined 301 points coming in the field events. The Murtaugh girls captured eight of the 18 events, including three relays.
After bad weather canceled the annual home Lee Cook Invitational, the Carey High School varsity team was happy to return to the track. The Carey girls placed second with 95 points (13 sprints, two distances, 26 hurdles, 32 relays, 22 field).
Smith finished among the top-scoring individuals, racking up 30.5 individual points behind leader Murtaugh sophomore Adysyn Stanger. Stanger (32.5 points) won the 200-meter dash, long and triple jumps and joined the top 4x100-meter relay team.
Murtaugh junior Chandler Jones was the top individual boy with 38 points. He won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, high jump and triple jump and was second in 110-meter high hurdles. Carey’s boys ended up in sixth among 14 teams with 56 points.
Carey’s Patterson landed another gold in the 400-meter dash (1:07.09) and anchored the winning Panther 4x200-meter girls’ relay with Smith and seniors Ally Colton and Nachtman (1:53.42). Patterson was second in the long jump (15-11.5) behind Stanger.
Camas County senior Leslie Staley scored a very close 3,200-meter final for a one-second victory in 13:54.14 over Sun Valley Community School freshman Mikayla Wesley (13:55.16). Wesley also finished third in the 1,600-meter.
SVCS sophomore Mia Hansmeyer added to the Sun Valley school’s ninth-place total of 30 points with a second place in 1:07.63, right behind Patterson in the 400 meters.
Camas County sophomore Troy Smith finished third in 110-meter high hurdles and second in 300-meter intermediate hurdles. His teammate Mason Quinonez was third in the shot put with a personal-best 40-2.
Carey junior Carsn Perkes came in third in the 200-meter dash and third in the high jump. Senior teammate Ashton Drage was third in 3,200 meters, and SVCS junior Brady Giles was third in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.
The Carey boys picked up 22 points in the relays. The Panthers also topped by their second-place finish in the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay with Simpson, Ellis Jensen, Drage and Bennion. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In