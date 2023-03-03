This was a different energy.
"Last night is behind us," Carey boys' basketball coach Dick Simpson said. "We had to come out with no regrets. Every one of them in that room had a regret for something they didn't do well last night.
"We figured if we could put 94 feet of pressure on them, we'd wear them down. That was our game plan."
And it worked to perfection.
Carey jumped out to a 7-0 lead and eventually garnered a 57-41 victory over Liberty Charter on Friday, March 3 at Vallivue High School in Caldwell in the 1AD1 Real Dairy Shootout State Championship.
Carey defeated Liberty Charter, 51-50, during a Christmas Tournament.
"They got us slowed down the first time we played them," Simpson said. "They didn't do that today.
"We used a lot of energy last night, but our thought was that we were going to play a lot of guys today. We were going to save legs early so we can have them for later.
"If we had come out this way last night, I think it could have been a different outcome. We were a little more lethargic last night to start. Not tonight. Nobody held anything back."
Carey lost, 51-49, in overtime to Castleford in the state opener and Simpson told his crew they needed a short memory to be able to play on Saturday.
"Our coach talked to us after we woke up this morning and he told us to put it behind us because we can still fight for a trophy," senior guard Chris Gamino said. "That's always the plan, to go home not empty-handed. The goal was to fight for another day.
"Last night was brutal and it sucked. I feel bad because I got a technical last night. But my coaches told me to forget about it and just play my game today, and I feel like I showed that today."
Carey led 7-0 90 seconds into the game and the Patriots called a timeout. It was 11-2 at 4:31, 13-4 at 2:57 and the Panthers had a 15-7 lead after eight minutes.
"We wanted to put a lot of pressure on the ball (defensively)," Gamino said. "Our coaches told us they are a super set team, so if we put pressure on their guards, we would disrupt their plans. That was our plan the whole game. Out pressure on them for 32 minutes."
Senior Colton Larna came off the bench to guard Liberty point guard Luke Thomas.
"We wanted him (Larna) to wear him (Thomas) down and that's what he did," Simpson said. "He made him work.
"Everybody contributed today."
The Panthers stretched their lead to 28-16 at halftime as they went 11-for-15 from the inside the arc.
Gamino buried a corner three 86 seconds into the third quarter for a 31-18 lead. Junior Owen Parke scored at 5:20 and 4:37 to make it 35-22 and senior Carsn Perkes made it 37-22 at 3:55. Gamino swished another three-pointer at 1:21 for a 40-24 advantage.
"I was feeling it," Gamino admitted. "I woke up and I just wanted to go work on my shooting. We watched them film of them from the first game and we know they sag in on Carsn so most of us would be open."
Conner Simpson hit a three to open the fourth period and Parke followed for a 45-27 cushion. Gamino canned his final three-pointer at 5:49 for a 48-29 lead.
"When we pressure their guards it makes it a harder entry pass inside and usually it's a little slower, so I like to half-front and the last second all the way front and tip it," Parke said.
That happened quite a few times.
"Yesterday we were all very tight," Parke said. "We had energy, but not smooth, flowing energy. We were disappointed yesterday. So, we just came out, had nothing to lose and played as a team. We were loose, happy and enjoyed it.
"Last night we made a mistake as a team. We didn't play as we know we should, and we know we could. We just wanted to show that today."
The Panthers will meet Potlatch at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 3 for the consolation championship.
"I feel like we all can get up pretty early," Parke said with a smile. "We all work on farms during the summer, so we all know how to get up.
"We have five seniors on the team and tomorrow is going to be their last game no matter what. I know for a fact they're all going to play with everything they have. I'm going to do it for them as well."
Perkes led the squad with 15 points and seven rebounds. Parke added 14 points and Gamino 11. Preston Wood had seven points and six boards, and Simpson had six points and five caroms.
