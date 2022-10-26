} Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carey sinks Raft River

Football squad has a great Senior Night in Kirkland's last ride

Carey sinks Raft River

The Carey football team continued its great play in head coach Lane Kirkland’s final regular-season game running the program.

“That definitely did inspire me this game, making sure he got what he deserved,” senior running back Colton Larna said. “He did deserve for us to have a strong win like this. Ending a regular season like this is great for him.”

It took two series for the Panthers to iron some things out on offense, and then it was off to the races.

_DSC2380.JPG

Carey senior Conner Simpson runs for a portion of his 148 yards during the Panthers’ 50-0 victory over Raft River on Senior Night on Oct. 21.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments