Carey sinks Raft River

Carey senior Colton Larna congratulates fellow senior Riley Morey after Morey returned an interception 90 yards to put the exclamation point on the Panthers’ 50-0 victory over Raft River on Senior Night on Oct. 21.
Carey senior Colton Larna prepares to tackle Raft River’s Tanner Tracy for a loss during the Panthers’ 50-0 victory on Senior Night on Oct. 21.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Carey’s offense prepares to score during the Panthers’ 50-0 victory over Raft River on Senior Night on Oct. 21.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Members of the Carey football team and coaching staff look on in the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ 50-0 victory over Raft River on Senior Night on Oct. 21.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
The Carey football team continued its great play in head coach Lane Kirkland’s final regular-season game running the program.
“That definitely did inspire me this game, making sure he got what he deserved,” senior running back Colton Larna said. “He did deserve for us to have a strong win like this. Ending a regular season like this is great for him.”
It took two series for the Panthers to iron some things out on offense, and then it was off to the races.
“We knew if we got this win, we were able to get one more home game,” senior running back Conner Simpson said. “We always like home-field advantage. We were able to go out there and dominate to get a home game next week.”
Carey scored on six straight possessions and senior Riley Morey ended the night with an exclamation point on a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 50-0 victory over Raft River on Senior Night on Derrick Parke Memorial Field.
“I owe everything to him,” senior linebacker Ellis Jensen said of Kirkland. “He’s taught me this sport. I really appreciate him and all the work that he’s done for us.”
Simpson finished with 148 yards on 16 carries and caught two passes for 50 yards. He totaled three touchdowns.
“Coach has done a tremendous job throughout all of his years,” Simpson said. “To get a dominant win like this on this night is amazing.”
Carey has won four in a row, scoring 258 points. It has outscored its opponents 339-119 this season, its first year on the 1AD1 level.
“Coming up to this division and still being a D2 small school, this is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for—just to prove what Carey is,” said Larna, who finished with 105 yards and two touchdowns (48 yards, 1 yard) on 11 carries. “Our numbers don’t matter. Our size doesn’t matter. It’s just our mentality and how we execute.
“It’s been so fun proving we can play with these bigger schools that have dominated for years. It’s a blast. We wanted to make sure we made a statement.”
The Panthers are giving up 9 points per game during the four-game winning streak.
“This is the best year I’ve seen, even being a little kid, this is the best year I’ve ever seen,” Jensen said. “It really comes down to us hitting really hard, and it comes down to us communicating out there on the field.
“We expected them (Raft River) to be really athletic. They’re just like us. They’re a state runner-up. They get to the state championship every year. They have a lot of pride. They’re not going to lay down and die.
“We put a lot of pressure on the quarterback. We took advantage of their situation this week, being down to a backup quarterback. We made sure he wasn’t comfortable in the pocket. Making sure that we stopped the run.”
Trojans starting quarterback Tate Whitaker was out and Kole Spencer and Tanner Tracy filled in.
“We knew that they would probably run a lot more, trying to get the ball into space,” Kirkland said. “That kid (Spencer) scrambles a lot. That wasn’t going to happen tonight. I wish he (Whitaker) would have played. That would have been fun to chase him down because he’s a really good quarterback.
“We still played very aggressive and did our job. I thought we tackled pretty well. We’re starting to tackle a lot lower. Against a talented group that’s well organized and disciplined. Kudos to them for keep fighting. Much respect to them.”
Raft River finished with 89 yards on 47 rushing attempts.
Carey (6-2) welcomes Idaho City (3-5) at 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 in the first round of the playoffs.
“We want one more game here, of course,” Kirkland said. “That’s important to us. Bring it close to our fans is important. We love our fans. The kids were ready to play this week. Practice was tough.
“This time of year, practice gets really old. We knew we needed to have a great game, have a slugfest, and it was fun.”
Early forecasts show a temperature of 44 degrees at kickoff.
A Panthers victory will mean a trip to Notus on Nov. 4.
“We’ve been coming together really well, especially at practice,” Simpson said. “We all know the end goal, and we know one game at a time. We just communicate and when we communicate and have fun; everything seems to flow better.” ￼
