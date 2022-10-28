Carey head football coach Lane Kirkland walked off Derrick Park Memorial Field for the last time after a home victory.
"It feels good," he said. "It's kind of sentimental to walk away. But knowing that the Panthers did what we've always done is satisfying and I've been smiling this whole game. It's been a blast.
"Just enjoying this thing, watching the kids play and have fun."
Smiles and fun were plentiful on the Carey side of the field after a 70-7 victory over Idaho City Friday afternoon in the play-in portion of the 1AD1 playoffs.
Kirkland said that the fewest offensive plays he could recall from a previous win was 24 against Richfield.
That was bested by three.
The Panthers snapped the ball on offense 21 times and had one-play touchdown possessions five times.
Five times.
The most they snapped the ball in a possession was four times and that happened once.
The only time Carey didn't score was the final three snaps to run out the clock.
"It means almost everything to me," Panthers senior center Teegan Kirkland said of leaving the field after a game for the last time. "I always dreamed of playing out here when I was little. I'm glad to live that dream."
Carey opened the contest with senior Colton Larna going 35 yards on the ground and fellow senior Conner Simpson going the final 11 two plays later.
Senior Riley Morey recovered a fumble on the kickoff and Larna went 24 yards to paydirt on the next play. Simpson's two-point run made it 14-0 51 seconds into the game.
After the Panthers' defense held Idaho City on downs, sophomore quarterback Preston Wood found Simpson on a flare pass and the standout running back did the rest from 42 yards. Larna's run made it 22-0 at 6:21.
"It was nice," Morey said of the fast start. "The last couple of weeks we started really slow. We're gonna keep working hard and do what we can to get ready for next week."
Idaho City senior Brody Backus scored from the 5 and it was 22-6.
That lasted nine seconds.
Wood found senior Carsn Perkes with a 41-yard pass and Wood's run pushed the score to 30-6.
Larna recovered an Idaho City fumble and three plays later, on third-and-10 from the 39, Simpson took the handoff and raced 61 yards to paydirt.
Morey caught a Wood pass and raced 22 yards to score, and senior Franco Ocampo's run made it 44-8.
"For me, it hasn't really set in yet," Ocampo said of playing his final home game. "We still have to practice here, but it feels good to play like this and knowing you've only lost a couple games your entire four years here on this field.
"It's satisfying. It's fulfilling."
Morey wasn't finished.
He took a short pass from Wood and raced down the left sideline without being touched for a 50-6 lead 4:11 before halftime.
Simpson scored on a fourth-and-5 from the 10 with 32.1 seconds showing for a 56-6 halftime lead.
The Wildcats took the second half opening kickoff and drove the ball from the 22 to a fourth-and-4 at Carey's 8-yard line.
Morey intercepted a Trey Martiny pass and went 100 yards to the house for his second straight pick-six in as many weeks. Last week he went 90 yards. Ellis Jensen's run put it 64-6.
Jensen closed the scoring with a 24-yard run with 8:38 left on the running clock.
"We've had it hard. We've had it rough. We've been going really hard on defense. We practice so hard," Morey said. "We watch game film day-in, day-out. We go over it with our coaches in extra time, after practice, too. We just know what's going on and we get the job done."
Carey averaged 17.28 yards per play.
"We've struggled with that this year," coach Kirland said of a fast start. "We're adapting to the new teams. It was key today to get us some confidence, to know we can do that. Hurry up and get the job done, like we've practiced.
"That quick 14 was really nice."
No.5 Carey (7-2) visits No. 4 Notus (7-1) at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4. Notus has won seven in a row since a 36-0 loss to Kendrick in the opener.
CAREY 70, IDAHO CITY 6
Idaho City 6 0 0 0— 6
Carey 36 20 8 6—70
C: Simpson 11 run (pass failed), 11:20
C: Larna 24 run (Simpson run), 11:09
C: Simpson 42 pass from Wood (Larna run), 6:21
IC: Buckus 5 run (run failed), 2:57
C: Perkes 41 pass from Wood (Wood run), 2:48
C: Simpson 61 run (run failed), 8.8
C: Morey 22 pass from Wood (Ocampo run), 10:28
C: Morey 63 pass from Wood (run failed), 4:11
C: Simpson 10 run (run failed), 32.1
C: Morey 100 interception return (Jensen run), 3:26
C: Jensen 24 run (run failed), 8:38
RUSHING: Idaho City: 59-202, Backus 29-148, Routson 12-36, Muirey 4-15, Roeber 8-11, Culver 2-4, Martiny 4-(-12). Carey: 15-195. Simpson 3-80, Larna 4-60, Jensen 2-37, Hoy 2-10, Versis 1-6, Wood 2-5, Peterson 1-(-3).
PASSING: Idaho City: Martiny 4-11-1-0, 74 yards. Carey: Wood 4-6-0-4, 168 yards.
RECEIVING: Idaho City: Chesire 2-59, Roeber 1-9, Routson 1-6. Carey: Morey 2-85, Simpson 1-42, Perkes 1-41.
FIRST DOWNS: Idaho City 16. Carey 11.
PENALTIES: Idaho City 2-10. Carey 3-15.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In