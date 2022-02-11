Basketball is a game of runs, and the Carey girls went on two key runs on Tuesday night as the Lady Panthers edged conference rival Dietrich for the Sawtooth Conference Tournament championship at Shoshone High School.
As the buzzer sounded, the Carey High School varsity girls basketball team—a team that was not expected to stand atop the conference—held on, 45-31.
In doing so, Carey punched its ticket to the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 State Tournament.
“These girls have had a chip on their shoulders all year,” Carey head coach Merilee Sears said. “They’ve been told that they weren’t going to be good because [graduated star player Kylie Wood] wasn’t here. Credit to them.”
The last time Carey and Dietrich met, the Lady Blue Devils won, 44-33, at Dietrich on Jan. 11. Tuesday saw a very different Carey team. The Lady Panthers (13-7, 5-1 Sawtooth Conference) opened the game on a 14-1 run heading into the second quarter.
Dietrich (15-5, 5-1) marched back, dominating the second and third quarters by outscoring Carey 24-13. Heading into the fourth quarter, Carey held to a narrow 27-25 lead. With the game on the line, juniors Berenice Vargas (16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals) and Jane Parke (12 points, 7 rebounds) took the helm and wouldn’t allow the Lady Panthers to let the game slip away.
Vargas and Parke put together a pep talk during one of the timeouts in the fourth quarter, Sears said, telling the team that Carey wasn’t going to lose.
“Berenice and Jane took this team on their shoulders,” Sears said. “And they made their free throws, they stepped up.”
Down the stretch, with the game waning and the outcome in the balance, Vargas and Parke’s free throw shooting allowed Carey to pull away. Vargas went 8-for-12 at the charity stripe, helping Carey outscore Dietrich 18-6 in the final frame. The Panthers finished the game on a 13-1 run to close out the championship.
Parke was also clutch at the free throw line going 6-for-8 in the game. Carey as a team went 20-for-29 whereas Dietrich went only 10-for-25.
Junior Abby Hendricks led Dietrich with 10 points.
Dietrich held the rebounding advantage, 32-27. But Carey shined on defense, forcing 12 Dietrich turnovers, nine on steals.
Rounding out Carey was juniors Katie Mecham (7 points, 4 rebounds), Shayli Smith (6 points, 5 rebounds) and sophomore Rylie Quillin (4 points, 4 rebounds).
Clicking in January
Carey had an up-and-down season heading into the new year, holding to only a 6-7 record by Jan. 18. That was the last time the Lady Panthers lost a game, losing to Valley, 45-41, at Valley. Since then, Carey rattled off seven straight wins to finish the regular season.
“Something in January clicked where they realized they could do this,” Sears said. “We believed in ourselves and credit to them for knowing that. They felt a lot of pressure all year.”
This is Sears’ first time leading her team to back-to-back tournament championships. Last season, Carey beat Richfield, 43-30, in the tournament title game.
The IHSAA 1AD2 Girls State Tournament is from Feb. 17-19 at Nampa High School. For Dietrich, the Lady Blue Devils played for the final Sawtooth Conference state slot against Richfield after press time Thursday.
