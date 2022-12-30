_DSC0918.JPG

Carey junior Nik Versis breaks through Oakley’s offensive line to try to make a play during the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ 26-18 loss in the 1AD1 state semifinal at Holt Arena in Pocatello on Nov. 10.

 Express photo by Garrison Mathison

Carey placed five players on the 1AD1 All-State Football teams—four on the first team and one on the second team.

Leading the way is last year's 1ADII Player of the Year Conner Simpson. He set a Panthers record with 580 career points, passing his brother. Simpson finished with 1,309 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Carsn Perkes totaled 97 tackles and grabbed three interceptions.

Carey senior running back Conner Simpson gains yardage during the Panthers’ 26-18 loss to No. 1 Oakley in the 1AD1 semifinals at Holt Arena in Pocatello on Nov. 10. Simpson finished his career as the leading scorer in school history.

