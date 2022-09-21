Carey-fb-Larna

Carey running back Colton Larna, shown in a game earlier in the season, ran the ball 15 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 36-6 victory at Lighthouse Christian on Sept. 16.

 Courtesy photo

The ground game paved the way for the Carey football team.

The visiting Panthers ran the ball 43 times for 364 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-6 victory at Lighthouse Christian on Sept. 16.

“It didn’t take much for the boys to get fired up for this game, and it showed all night,” head coach Lane Kirkland said. “Our front line (Teegan Kirkland, Riley Morey, Franco Ocampo and Luke Aquistapace) did a tremendous job blocking...We really dominated in the trenches.”

