The ground game paved the way for the Carey football team.
The visiting Panthers ran the ball 43 times for 364 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-6 victory at Lighthouse Christian on Sept. 16.
“It didn’t take much for the boys to get fired up for this game, and it showed all night,” head coach Lane Kirkland said. “Our front line (Teegan Kirkland, Riley Morey, Franco Ocampo and Luke Aquistapace) did a tremendous job blocking...We really dominated in the trenches.”
Senior Colton Larna led the way with 175 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns on runs of 20, 87 and 6 yards.
“Colton had a huge night,” Kirkland said. “He really is running like a beast and refusing to go down. Ellis (Jensen), Carsn (Perkes) and Preston (Wood) also had big nights contributing on the ground.”
It wasn’t all perfect for the Panthers, who lost a few players to injury. Lineman McCoy Brown went down with a leg injury early in the game, with Aquistapace taking his place. After running back Conner Simpson—the 1ADII 2021 Player of the Year—exited the game with an elbow injury on the second series of the game, Jensen stepped into the backfield.
“The ‘next man up’ concept happened all night,” Kirkland said. “They adapted immediately, and we just kept rolling.”
The Lions finished with 198 yards of offense, 70 coming through the air on their lone touchdown.
“The defense once again did work,” Kirkland said. “We covered the field effectively and were all over the Lions. We shut the pass down well, got three picks, and took care of the quarterback all night.
“The communication, the effort, and the speed of our defense is becoming a force to be reckoned with.”
Lighthouse Christian quarterback Justice Schrader was 10-for-22 for 149 yards. The Lions ran the ball 24 times for 49 yards.
Perkes led the Panthers’ defense with eight tackles. AJ Black, Nik Versis, Jensen and Larna each has seven.
Carey finished with 441 yards of offense.
“We left a couple touchdowns off the board, but all in all a great offensive night against a fast team,” Kirkland said. “We are really coming together.”
The Panthers, who did not punt, welcome Snake River conference foe Oakley at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21.
CAREY 36, LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 6
Lighthouse Christian 0 0 6 0— 6
C: Larna 20 run (run failed)
C: Jensen 21 pass from Wood (run failed)
C: Larna 87 run (Morey pass from Wood)
LC: Goettle 70 pass from Schrader (pass failed)
C: Larna 6 run (Wood run)
RUSHING: Carey: 43-364. Larna 15-175, Simpson 6-56, Wood 8-53, Jensen 9-42, Perkes 5-38. LC: Schrader 9-31, Goettle 10-18, Millenkamp 2-17, Denny 1-(-4), Team 1-(-13).
PASSING: Carey, Wood 8-15-0-1, 77 yards. LC: Schrader, 10-21-2-1, 149 yards.
RECEIVING: Carey: Jensen 2-30, Morey 3-24, Larna 1-16, Perkes 1-1. LC: Goettle 4-83, Denny 2-45, DeJong 3-18, Millenkamp 1-3.
FIRST DOWNS: Carey 23. LC: 10
PENALTIES: Carey 10-90. LC: 7-62. ￼
