Looking to exorcise the demons of last year’s championship game, the Carey Panthers are itching for another title shot.
When the Carey High School 8-man football team puts on their helmets and pads, the Panthers will not only look for another Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 8-man Milk Bowl Championship, but they’ll do it in a familiar spot against a familiar opponent.
Enter the Kendrick Tigers (8-2) from northern Idaho. Despite the distance between them, the Panthers and Tigers have a history. The last time these two teams met was in the postseason: last year’s IHSAA semifinal. Where did the Panthers and Tigers play? None other than the Kibbie Dome, which is where the game will be played this year on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
“We look forward to traveling north and taking on a familiar foe,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “It won’t be easy but, I like our chances and fully believe that this will be our best game of the year.”
The last time the two teams suited up, the Panthers pounced on the Tigers in a 46-14 victory that moved Carey to the title game where they eventually lost to rival Dietrich, 34-28.
Against the Tigers, Connor “Wheels” Simpson rushed for 151 yards on 17 carries and five total touchdowns (3 rush, 2 receiving). The Panthers rattled off a huge second half to defeat the Tigers, outscoring Kendrick 28-0 in the final two quarters that included a key fumble recovery from Colton Larna.
Also in their last meeting, the Panthers outrushed the Tigers as a team, 218-137. The Panthers were also more clutch. Carey went 4-for-7 on third downs, whereas the Tigers went only 3-for-13.
This year’s Carey team (11-0) has cruised through the postseason, with its most recent lopsided victory being against Dietrich in the semifinal, 54-20, and absolving last year’s demons in the process.
Carey had a big game from junior Riley Morey, who had three second-half interceptions, including a 15-yard pick-6 in the third quarter. He also had another receiving touchdown on offense and two 2-point conversions. Junior Carsn Perkes also had a good game with 123 all-purpose yards (62 rush, 61 pass). Both junior Ellis Jensen and sophomore Nik Versis led the Panthers with nine tackles each. Senior Chase Bennion (7 tackles, 2 touchdowns) and Tristan Harshbarger (6 tackles) also led the Panthers.
To enter the finals, Kendrick beat Horseshoe Bend, 48-8, in the quarterfinals and Castleford, 46-30, in the semifinals. Castleford was a common opponent between Carey and Kendrick; the Panthers beat Castleford, 32-22, on Oct. 15.
With both teams averaging high points on offense, the over-under could be around 100 points scored between the two. Carey is averaging 53.3 points per game on offense while surrendering only 13.3 points on defense. Carey has run the table throughout the season, beating teams by an average of 39 points per game.
Kendrick on the other hand is averaging 50.2 points on offense and allowing 16.2 points on defense. In the Tigers’ wins, Kendrick has beaten its opponents by an average of 49.2 points per game. The Tigers’ two losses came against Oakley (52-0) on Sept. 11 and Genesee/Colton (24-22).
Simpson inching towards history
Much of the reason why the Panthers are once again in the title game is their junior juggernaut running back Connor Simpson. Through 11 games played in 2021, he has racked up 1,806 rushing yards on 138 carries, which averages out to a mind-boggling 13.0 yards per carry. He also has 37 total touchdowns and 246 points scored.
He’ll only need 20 yards to tie his older brother, Carson Simpson’s single-season record of 1,826 yards. Carson, who graduated as “Player of the Year” in 2019, led the Panthers to a 10-2 record and a second-place finish. The older Simpson scored 42 touchdowns that season, including a seven-touchdown performance in an 80-60 semifinal win against Murtaugh.
In his career, Connor Simpson has 2,713 rushing yards, 58 touchdowns and 382 points. By the time Connor graduates, he could eclipse his older brother’s all-time scoring mark of 75 career touchdowns and 508 points.
Ten titles between these two teams
Since 1984, Carey and Kendrick have been responsible for 10 IHSAA 8-man Milk Bowl Championships.
Kendrick will be looking for its first state championship since the IHSAA broke 8-man football into two separate divisions in 2004. The last time the Tigers held the title was in back-to-back years from 2000-2001 under coach Kevin Driskill. Now, current head coach Zane Hobart looks to bring back the glory days.
Since the split, and under Kirkland (186-38, 0.830 winning percentage), Carey has rattled off five state titles. This will also be Carey’s fifth championship game in a row with titles coming in 2018 and 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In