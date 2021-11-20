It was a great season nonetheless for Carey. Tough time to have a tough game.
Congrats to Kendrick Tigers, they played flawless.
Kendrick stats:
Ty Koepp: 7-for-16, 155 yards
Sawyer Hewett: 177 rushing yards
Jagger Hewett: 87 yards receiving
Carey stats:
Connor Simpson: 21 rushes for 177 yards, 2 TDs
Carsn Perkes: 7-for-15, 69 yards, 1 rushing TD.
Kendrick is the first team to win titles in both District 1 or 2 to win a state title at the D2 level since 1A Division 2 was introduced in 2004.
FINAL:
Kendrick 30, Carey 24
The Tigers are the 2021 IHSAA 1AD2 8-man Milk Bowl Champions for first time since 2001.
Carey with the onside kick, but ball goes out of bounds for penalty.
The Panthers are out of timeouts as Kendrick looks to run the clock out, Tigers are in victory formation.
This one's not over, Carsn Perkes manages to score with 1:58 left on a 30-yard TD score. He also punched in the PAT to give Panthers hope, 30-24.
With a little over 5 minutes left in the game and Kendrick's ball, the Tigers are now running the ball and looking to run the clock down.
Thoughts:
Carey milked the clock too much with the ground game just to turn the ball over. Over six minutes of time spent on getting the ball in good field position. However, no passing game makes for a tough turnover when down big.
And Carey's Connor Simpson fumbles the ball for the second time in the game, Kendrick's lone senior Maison Anderson with the huge fumble recovery, killing Carey's momentum.
Kendrick now has the ball on their own 6 yard line.
Carey with the first pass play when Perkes finds Bennion for a first down.
Carey is putting together a nice drive in the fourth quarter, but no passing plays means Carey is not only battling the Tigers, but the clock as well.
During this drive, the Panthers have rattled off 10 runs and no passes with over five minutes.
END OF 3rd qtr.
Kendrick up 30-16.
After forcing Kendrick to turn the ball over on downs, Carey's Simpson scores on a 56-yard score on the Panthers' next possession. PAT good to allow Carey to cut into Kendrick's lead. Tigers till up, however, 30-16
Halftime thoughts:
Kendrick came in swinging hard on defense and hasn't allowed Connor Simpson to gain much on the ground despite Simpson's 66-yard touchdown. Other than the score, Simpson has been relatively quiet on offense.
Kendrick opened the game with an onside kick, and Kendrick has four squib kicks while on kick offs. The Tigers have given the Panthers great field position, but Carey hasn't been able to do much on offense.
Ty Koepp and the passing offense is something that Carey hasn't face all season. The Tigers passing game is throwing the Panthers defense off. There have been some key third down plays for Kendrick; the Tigers have six third down conversions and the Panthers have yet to convert a third down. In fact, Carey has three turn over on downs and a fumble.
HALFTIME NOTES:
Kendrick with 11 first downs. Carey with only 2.
Carey's fumble in second quarter gave Kendrick the ball in Carey's territory. The Tigers scored three plays later to go up 14-0.
Total yards: Kendrick 265, Carey 140.
Kendrick's Koepp: 7-for-13, 155 yds, 2 TDs.
Kendrick's Sawyer Hewett: 10 carries, 85 yards.
Kendrick's Jagger Hewett: 87 yards receiving.
Carey's Connor Simpson: 84 yards rushing (66-yard TD)
Carey's Carsn Perkes: 4-for-9, 48 yards.
Halftime:
Kendrick 30, Carey 8
Kendrick will receive the ball in the second half.
And just like that, Kendrick was impressive with the final drive in the second quarter when Koepp finds Jackson Hewett for a 35-yard touchdown with the PAT good. Kenrick up 30-8.
All of a sudden there is life in Carey's defense. The Panthers are putting some pressure on Kendrick's Koepp.
Carey's Connor Simpson rattles off a 66-yard touchdown to give the Panthers their first score of the game. PAT good. Carey finally in this one, 22-8.
Kendrick scores when Koepp finds Hewett for a 30-yard touchdown pass. PAT is good. The Tigers are very much in control of this one.
Tigers up big in first half, 22-0.
Kendrick's defense has zeroed in on Simpson. Carey has to punt for the first time and the Panthers go without points on another possession. Kendrick's ball.
Kendrick with some smash mouth running for the Tigers' next score, a Koepp 2 yard score with the PAT good with Koepp to Hewitt. Kendrick up 14-0 in second quarter.
It was a very costly turnover from Carey's Connor Simpson.
Carey's defense comes through and forces Kendrick to turn the ball over on downs while in Carey's territory. However, first play of next series, Simpson fumbles the ball and Kendrick recovers giving the Tigers the ball from the 13 yard line.
To start the 2nd quarter, Carey's defense was able to stop Kendrick's offense. The Tigers are going for it on 4th and 11 after a Carey sack. Kendrick then came out with a nice screen pass for the 4th down conversion.
END OF FIRST QUARTER:
Kendrick with possession of ball. The Tigers look polished in first quarter on both offense and defense.
Carey's next possession started out nice with Connor Simpson with a 20-yard run. But the Tigers make the Panthers stall and Carey turns the ball over on downs again. Kendrick ball in their own territory (35 yd line).
Kendrick scores when Kendrick's Ty Koepp runs in from 2-yard TD run. PAT no good. Kendrick up 6-0.
Keopp drove the ball down the field and connected with Sawyer Hewett on a 44-yard pass to put the Tigers in the red zone.
Kendrick's run game is looking good so far.
Kendrick stops Carey on first drive when Carsn Perkes goes for the 4th down try. Kendrick stops the Panthers to turn the ball over on downs.
Kendrick with the onside kick, but the Panthers recovered to give Carey great field position from the 49.
Carey to receive the opening kick.
I am getting ready the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 8-man Milk Bowl between the Carey Panthers (11-0) and Kendrick Tigers (8-2). A little less than 15 minutes away from kick off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In