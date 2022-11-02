Eighteen plays.

Nine touchdowns.

"Scoring fast is good with me," Carey head football coach Lane Kirkland said. "We’ve always tried to be a quick-strike team, putting people on their heels and in doubt."

22-11-02-carey-fb-mike3.JPG

Carey senior running back Conner Simpson ran the ball three times for 80 yards and caught one pass for 42 yards—all for touchdowns—during the Panthers’ 70-6 victory over Idaho City in the 1AD1 playoffs on Oct. 28 on Derrick Parke Memorial Field.
22-11-02-carey-fb-mike8.JPG

Carey senior defensive back Riley Morey runs the final yards of a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Panthers’ 70-6 victory over Idaho City in the 1AD1 playoffs on Oct. 28 on Derrick Parke Memorial Field.

