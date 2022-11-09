Some football coaches are not fans of speaking about what lies ahead.

Do not put Carey head coach Lane Kirkland in that group.

“We are flying pretty high right now,” he said. “We have been talking about this re-match for two months. The boys are way motivated and determined to prove that we are the better team.

Carey head coach Lane Kirkland talks on the sideline in the Panthers’ 46-16 victory at Notus in the 1AD1 quarterfinals on Nov. 4.
Carey senior Carsn Perkes runs after catching a slant pass in the first half of the Panthers’ 46-16 victory at Notus in the 1AD1 quarterfinals on Nov. 4.

