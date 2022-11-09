Some football coaches are not fans of speaking about what lies ahead.
Do not put Carey head coach Lane Kirkland in that group.
“We are flying pretty high right now,” he said. “We have been talking about this re-match for two months. The boys are way motivated and determined to prove that we are the better team.
“We believe in them and will do our part. We know it’s going to be a war. Every battle is won before it’s fought, and we believe we will win.”
The No. 5 Panthers meet No. 1 Oakley in the 1AD1 state semifinals at Holt Arena in Pocatello on Thursday. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
The teams played in Carey on Sept. 23 and the Hornets left with a 42-36 victory. The Panthers committed five turnovers in the loss.
“We need to limit mistakes and turnovers, play hard and play as clean a game as possible,” Kirkland said.
Oakley is led by senior quarterback Porter Pickett, who is a dual threat. He ran it 14 times for 95 yards in the first contest, but his first carry went for 60 yards and a touchdown. He was 18-for-33 for 161 yards and two scores through the air.
“Our defense is the fastest defense in the history of this school,” Kirkland said. “We believe in them and know they will do work and get as many stops as possible.”
The Hornets did not commit a turnover in the September matchup.
“We have improved and heightened our game against all these new opponents’ styles,” Kirkland said. “Each game has taught us about our strengths and weaknesses. We have made the necessary adjustments in this league to be playing our very best football.”
Over the last seven seasons, Carey has a 68-10 record, including state championship wins over Tri-Valley in 2017 and Lighthouse Christian in 2018 (both 12-0 seasons). The Panthers have finished second three times and one third-place finish since 2016.
This is the ninth consecutive year Carey has made the state football semifinals.
Oakley has a 65-12 overall record over that time, including 11-1 seasons and state championship wins over Raft River in 2020 and 2021. Oakley also has two second place and two third-place finishes since 2016.
After graduating with his teaching degree from Idaho State in 1998, Kirkland’s first head coaching job came at Oakley when the school was playing 11-man football. That team went 1-7. He moved to Wood River High School as a teacher in 1999-2000, serving as head junior varsity football coach and was an assistant in boys’ basketball and track.
Kirkland moved to Carey High School as a teacher in 2000-01 and took over his father’s job and head football coaching job in 2001.
In the two playoff victories, Carey senior running back Conner Simpson has run it for 240 yards on 18 carries. Senior Colton Larna has 15 carries for 135 yards and sophomore quarterback Preston Wood was 8-for-12 for 272 yards and five touchdowns.
“We have been preparing for this game all-season,” Kirkland said. “Our game, enthusiasm and skill sets have been improving every week. It all comes down to who wants it most and who makes the fewest mistakes.
