The Carey High School football team opens its home season tonight at 7 p.m. as Butte County makes a visit.
“Butte County has 20 upperclassmen, most of which played last year,” Panthers head coach Lane Kirkland said. “They are big, fast and strong. They are mostly a run team. We expect them to be very physical.”
The Pirates are coming off a 62-12 thumping of Valley.
Butte County, which made the 1A DI state championship semifinals last season, jumped out to a 62-0 halftime lead. Treyton Allen had four carries for 107 yards and three touchdowns.
Carey dropped a 7-0 contest at Grace last week to open its season, turning the ball over six times.
“I like our attitude and game plan going into this week,” Kirkland said. “We expect to see some great Panther football on Friday. We have faith in our team.”
It was the first time Carey had been shut out since a 36-0 loss to Lighthouse Christian on Sept. 13, 2019.
“We then took them to overtime in the championship game,” Kirkland said. “Evidence that we don’t quit.”
The Panthers hosted Deary in a 2015 semifinals playoff game and it was 0-0 at the half. Deary eventually won, 20-16.
“Defensive battles are always interesting to coach,” Kirkland said. “They are really intense, push you to the edge of insanity, and make you sweat a lot.”
Grace scored on a 36-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. Both offenses were held under 200 yards.
“This game was no different,” Kirkland said. “Our kids are resilient in this town. They really don’t let things bother them too long without fixing it. It wasn’t five minutes after the game that they were vowing to never let that happen again. We don’t hang heads here.”
Senior Carsn Perkes led the Panthers’ defense last week with 14 tackles, three for losses. Senior Ellis Jensen and senior Colton Larna each had seven tackles, while sophomore Matt Young and senior Conner Simpson had six apiece.
Carey held Grace’s running game to 2.3 yards per carry on 34 attempts.
“Our defense has only allowed seven points in our last six quarters of play,” Kirkland said, going back to the second half of the 1ADII title game last year. “They really bought into all the calls Coach (Lane) Durtschi was making and executed well. We were tough in the red zone and gave ourselves a chance.
“It was very satisfying to see us be mentally and physically tough.”
Grace was inside the red zone three times and was turned away each time. Carey also turned the ball over at its 25-yard line and did not allow a point.
Simpson led the Panthers with 66 yards on 11 carries. Sophomore quarterback Preston Wood had 31 yards on nine attempts. Wood was 2-for-8 for 23 yards and two picks through the air. Perkes went 3-for-3 for 10 yards. ￼
