Carey-fb-1

Carey High School junior quarterback Preston Wood tries to escape from Grace’s Joe Clegg during the Panthers’ 7-0 loss to open the season on Aug. 26.

Carey senior Colton Larna runs the ball around left end during the Panthers’ 7-0 loss at Grace on Friday, Aug. 26. Carey welcomes Butte County tonight at 7 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of John Peck

Photo courtesy of John Peck

The Carey High School football team opens its home season tonight at 7 p.m. as Butte County makes a visit.

“Butte County has 20 upperclassmen, most of which played last year,” Panthers head coach Lane Kirkland said. “They are big, fast and strong. They are mostly a run team. We expect them to be very physical.”

The Pirates are coming off a 62-12 thumping of Valley.

Carey-fb-2

Carey High School junior quarterback Preston Wood tries to escape from Grace’s Joe Clegg during the Panthers’ 7-0 loss to open the season on Aug. 26.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments